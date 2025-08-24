RCR NCS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Team Leave Daytona International Speedway NASCAR Playoffs Bound

Finish: 24th

Start: 7th

Points: 15th

“It was fun to head into a Daytona race locked into the NASCAR Playoffs and with a little bit less pressure on us. I hate that we couldn’t work with the No. 8 team more and help push Kyle Busch to a spot in the Playoffs. We had a chance tonight, but the race didn’t play out in our favor. We had a tough decision when the caution flag came out with 11 laps to go. We could gamble and stay out, or pit and have plenty of fuel and fresh tires on the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet if there were multiple restarts. We opted for the tires because traditionally there’s a good chance at a big wreck in the closing laps of these races. The wreck never came and we didn’t have enough laps to regain our position. We put ourselves in a bad spot, but we’ll clean that stuff up. We’ve got 10 weeks of NASCAR Playoff racing coming up.” -Austin Dillon

Strong Run for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Stalled by On-Track Incident at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 33rd

Start: 14th

Points: 20th

“The No. 8 Cheddar’s Chevrolet was fast and we were confident in our Richard Childress Racing machine. We got wrecked late in the first stage and ended up in the garage. The whole team gave it their all and got us back on track so we were able to finish the race. I’m proud of our team and the work they did to keep us running, and now we’ll focus on Darlington.” -Kyle Busch

Fast Chevrolet for Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Before Wreck at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 30th

Start: 36th

Points: N/A

“Bummed out for our United Rentals team. Getting caught up in a wreck that early in the race is very disappointing, but so much is out of your control during superspeedway racing. We were in the outside lane and just had nowhere to go. With qualifying being rained out, we started 36th but made moves as soon as the green flag waved. Driving to 14th in five laps showed the speed our Chevrolet had. Hate that we couldn’t compete because I felt really good about our chances to get a top-10. The No. 33 team kept digging all night, trying to make the most of it. We’ll try again in a few weeks at Bristol.” -Austin Hill