NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Event: Sober or Slammer 200 (147 laps / 200.8 miles)

Round: 19 of 25 (Playoffs Round of 10)

Track: Darlington Raceway

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30 | 12:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Darlington Stats: Niece drivers have accounted for a combined 21 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) starts at Darlington Raceway. Last season, Ross Chastain delivered the organization its first win at the track in an exciting dash to the checkered flag. The team has amassed one race win, four top-fives, and four top-10 finishes here over the years.

No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Mills’ Darlington Stats: Matt Mills has made one NCTS start at Darlington Raceway, where he finished 11th last season. Mills competed in eight NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races held at ‘The Lady in Black’, finishing as high as 22nd in 2020.

Polinski’s Darlington Stats: Landon Polinski will make his first start as a crew chief at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric, who will be featured as a co-branded primary sponsor along with DQS Solutions & Staffing and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Honoring Cancer Heroes: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry two special names displayed on the roof this weekend as part of a special project with The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. Roger Collier and Douglas Cambron will both be featured on Mills’ driver’s side and passenger side, respectively, as part of the special program. Chambron is a survivor of testicular cancer.

Recapping Richmond: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team came away as the lead truck for the organization in Richmond. Mills started the race in 20th and had to fight for a shot to get back onto the lead lap following a quick opening stage. Through strategy, the team almost caught the break they were looking for and nearly got back onto the lead lap. Ultimately, Mills rebounded for a 17th-place result in the 250-lap race.

Points Rundown: Mills continues to hold onto 18th-place in the championship points standings following the regular season finale in Richmond. As he enters the remaining seven races of the year, Mills currently sits only eight points behind Andrés Pérez de Lara in 17th, and 29 points ahead of Jack Wood in 19th-place.

Quoting Mills: Last time trucks raced at Darlington was early in the year, so do you think coming back in the heat of the day will have a big impact on grip?

“Darlington is a high-wear track on our tires, so I think either way, the tire management is going to be a key factor. This has been another good track for me similar to Richmond and Homestead. I’m better at those places that you have to conserve your stuff at because that fits my driving style. We were good there last year till we had some issues, but we came back and were top-10 worthy. Hopefully we can capitalize on that again this time with our J.F. Electric Chevy.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Pérez de Lara’s Darlington Stats: Andrés Pérez de Lara will make his first-career NCTS start at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

Rogers’ Darlington Stats: Wally Rogers has called six NCTS races at Darlington, including one race where he picked up a top-10 (eighth with Matt Crafton in 2004). Rogers has also competed in 10 NXS races and three Cup Series events at the historic track.

On the Truck: Pérez de Lara’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Telcel, a Mexican telecommunications giant, along with associate partners, Claro and Infinitum.

Honoring Cancer Heroes: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry two special passengers on it this week as part of an initiative by The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundations. Jeanann Orna, who sadly passed away after battling both breast cancer and stage four ovarian cancer, will be featured on the driver’s side of Pérez de Lara’s truck. Kirsten Morrow, a breast cancer survivor of three years, will ride along on the passenger side.

Recapping Richmond: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the No. 44 team battled through adversity in Richmond and salvaged a decent night. Pérez de Lara struggled to find pace early on, but showed speed in stage two. The team made a bold strategy call to wave around onto the lead lap, but was quickly spun around on a restart where a caution did not fly. Stuck on old tires, Pérez de Lara fell back off the lead lap, but carried forward to finish in 21st-place.

Points Rundown: Pérez de Lara remains 17th in the point standings as he continues his rookie campaign. Looking ahead to Darlington, the driver is 19 points behind Matt Crafton in 16th-place, and eight points ahead of Matt Mills in 18th.

Quoting Pérez de Lara: This track is so different from your typical intermediate track, so what do you expect racing there for the first time?

“Darlington is a very technical track, so I’d say the adaptation process will be pretty big for me since I’ve never raced there before. I know my team better now since we have a race together, but there are still a lot of things to adapt to. We just have to try to execute and have a solid day as I keep learning. I think it will be a fun experience with the Telcel No. 44 team.”

About Telcel: Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Currey’s Darlington Stats: Bayley Currey has competed in three NCTS races at Darlington Raceway. Currey’s best result of 12th-place came in 2020, and the driver finished 22nd last year after suffering a flat tire with just a handful of laps to go. In six NXS starts at the legendary track, Currey’s best finish of 19th happened in 2022.

Gould’s Darlington Stats: Phil Gould has called six NCTS races at Darlington, resulting in one win and four top-fives. Gould is the defending race-winning crew chief for this event, having led Ross Chastain to victory lane here last season. In six NXS starts here, Gould’s best finish was 11th-place (twice).

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from DQS Solutions & Staffing, who will be featured as a co-branded primary sponsor along with J.F. Electric and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Honoring Cancer Heroes: As part of the annual Honor a Cancer Hero program with The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, Currey’s No. 45 Chevrolet will feature a special passenger on it this weekend. Donna Benallie, a breast cancer survivor and mother of a Niece Motorsports pit crew member, will also be in attendance for the race.

Eldora Bound: Next week from September 4-6, Currey will compete in the 55th Annual World 100 race at Eldora Speedway with the Niece Motorsports dirt team. He will race a special throwback paint scheme which pays homage to Charles ‘Chuck’ Efaw, father of the organization’s CEO, Cody Efaw. The iconic Super Late Model race showcases the best talent in the country and will be broadcast live on FloRacing.

Recapping Richmond: Bayley Currey and the No. 45 team put up a valiant effort in Richmond, but unfortunately were unable to get the result needed to qualify for the Owner Playoffs. Currey qualified the highest for the team in 13th, but fell back early in the race. At the end of the first stage, the team fell off the lead lap and had to fight hard to get their position back the rest of the night. Through various strategy calls, the No. 45 nearly got back into the picture, but had to settle for a 20th-place finish.

Owner Points Rundown: Though the No. 45 team did not qualify for the Owner Playoffs, the team now assumes the position of ‘best of the rest’ in 11th-place. With a sizable 63-point gap over ThorSport Racing’s No. 13 entry, the team’s goal remains to finish in the same spot they started in – 11th.

Quoting Currey: Your team has a pretty good track record here at Darlington, so how optimistic are you in this weekend?

“Yeah, I’m very confident going to Darlington this weekend. It’s a really fun racetrack, and it’s a place that has been good to Niece Motorsports and I in the past. I’ve got a lot of experience there between Xfinity and Truck Series races, so it should be a good place for us to go and bounce back from Richmond at. I’m looking forward to going there with Phil (Gould) and the rest of our No. 45 team.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

