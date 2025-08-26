Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Darlington Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Sober or Slammer 200

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Event: Race 19 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 147

Time/TV/Radio: 12:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs begin this weekend, with Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team facing the “Track too Tough to Tame”, the Darlington Raceway, on Saturday afternoon. Riggs capped off the regular season with one pole, two wins, eight top-five, and 11 top-10 finishes.

CLEW Nicotine Pouches will return to Riggs’ No. 34 Ford F-150 for the 147-lap event. Crafted by Nevcore Innovations, CLEW delivers lasting satisfaction with an ultra-smooth mouthfeel that sets a new standard in the industry. Each can contains 20 pouches, offering a convenient and discreet way to enjoy your nicotine wherever, whenever. Learn more about CLEW at www.clewpouches.com.

“We’ve had a strong year, but the Playoffs are a whole different ballgame,” said Riggs. “Every weekend, minimizing mistakes is critical—especially now, when you can’t afford to put yourself in a must-win situation to advance. I really like Darlington. I earned my first ‘Darlington Stripe’ there last year, but I felt comfortable with the track and what it takes to run well. It’s great to have CLEW back on our Ford this weekend. We took them to Victory Lane at IRP, and they’re hungry for more—so let’s go make it happen.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith will make his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs appearance this weekend as the series heads to Darlington, South Carolina for the 200-mile race at the Darlington Raceway. In four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.366-mile track, Smith has one top-10 and three top-12 finishes. In the Truck Series, Smith has four starts with one top-10 finish, finishing seventh in Fall 2021.

Wheelers will join Smith and the No. 38 team for the 200-mile race. For over seven decades, Wheelers has been the backbone of homes in the Southeast as the go-to source for wood trusses, delivering exactly what you need when you need it. Wheelers was built by builders for builders. “Papa Tom” Manis established the family’s roots in the industry as a saw-miller back in the 1920s. His son, Wheeler Manis, opened Rome Builders Supply in 1949 and expanded the business throughout the Southeast. Four generations later, Wheelers is still owned and operated by the same family and driven by the same dedication to craft that started it all. For more information on Wheelers, please visit www.wheelers.com.

“Darlington is a really fun, but challenging track,” said Smith. “You have to find the limit of not just the track, but your truck too, and then push the limit of both to lay down a fast lap. We ended the regular season with a decent finish, but now it’s time to shift towards making it through the Round of 10 and into the Round of 8, hopefully with a win this weekend at Darlington.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

