Berry Looks to Execute in Opening Round of Cup Series Playoffs

Darlington Raceway has long been special turf for the Wood Brothers. The team’s first Southern 500 victory came with Cale Yarborough in 1968, the start of a rich Darlington record that includes eight total NASCAR Cup Series victories at the track.

Now, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team look to add to that history as they open the 2025 Cup Series Playoffs in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

The postseason features 10 races across four rounds. In each of the first three rounds — comprised of three races apiece — four drivers are eliminated from championship contention, setting up a final four to race for the title at Phoenix Raceway.

Berry enters Sunday night’s Southern 500 ranked 13th in the standings and needs to gain at least one position by the conclusion of the Round of 16, which wraps up Sept. 13 at Bristol Motor Speedway, in order to advance. Playoff drivers who win during any round automatically advance.

Still, Berry believes the No. 21 team is poised to contend.

“I feel good about it, especially when you look at that first round,” he said. “Darlington has been a really good track for me. We ran well there this year and last year. Gateway was good for us last year and we blew a tire, and obviously the Penske cars have been really strong there.

“I think we’re lined up to have success. We just have to go out and execute. That’s the biggest thing. We need to execute a little bit better on Saturdays. We need to start a little closer, qualify a little better and it’s going to be important to get Stage points, but I feel as good as I ever have going into this deal.

“I think everybody is going to look at us and say, ‘Oh, they’re going to be out in the first round,’ and I don’t think so.”

Practice for the Cook Out Southern 500 is set for 9 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by qualifying at 10:10 a.m. on truTV.

Sunday’s 367-lap, 501.32-mile race will go green just after 6 p.m. ET with coverage on USA. Stage breaks are scheduled for Laps 115 and 230.

