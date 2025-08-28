Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Darlington Raceway

Hometown Weekend for Black’s Tire Service:

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) celebrates the 75th running of the Southern 500 in their backyard with a special ‘Lady in Black’ edition of the No. 16 paint scheme. This scheme also highlights the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina ahead of the annual BTS Charity Golf Tournament.

The Black’s Tire Service Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina Charity Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, September 18, at the Myrtle Beach National Golf Club. Deadline to register for the tournament is Monday, September 1. For information on registration and how to donate, visit https://blackstireservice.formstack.com/forms/btscharitygolf.

Power of Inspiration – Matt Kaulig Visits PitCChin Foundation Baseball Procamp

On Wednesday, August 13, Matt Kaulig joined former professional baseball pitcher, CC Sabathia, for the third consecutive year at his foundation’s baseball procamp. The PitCChin Foundation welcomed 200 kids to Luke Easter Park in Cleveland, Ohio, to participate in the camp which included drills, scrimmages and the opportunity to learn and receive feedback from Sabathia.

At Darlington:

Kaulig Racing has earned one top-five finish at Darlington Raceway in 2022 when Justin Haley finished second in the Goodyear 400.

Earlier this season, both the No. 10 and No. 16 Chevrolets earned top-20 finishes at the Lady in Black.

So far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top 10, six top-10 finishes and a combined total of 89 stage points.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will serve as the primary partner this weekend at Darlington Raceway for Ty Dillon’s No. 10 Chevrolet. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted), will also have a major associate position on Dillon’s entry all season.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, August 31

Ty Dillon will be at to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 2:30 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs on Sunday, August 31.

﻿At Darlington:

Ty Dillon will make his 12th Cup Series start at Darlington Raceway this weekend in the Cook Out Southern 500. Dillon has a best finish of 12th in 2022 and has led eight laps at the track in the Cup Series.

Earlier this season, Dillon qualified for the Goodyear 400 in the 29th position and with a strong Chevy, quickly started moving forward, earning stage points in the second stage and finishing the race in 16th.

Dillon has nine starts in the Xfinity Series with three top-10 finishes and a career-best finish of seventh in 2017. Eight of Dillon’s nine starts in the Xfinity Series have resulted in finishes inside the top 19.

In the Truck Series, Dillon has one lone start at ‘The Lady in Black’ where he finished ninth in 2024.

“This is a big race for us. Darlington is one of the top two tracks on my list with Bristol. I love going to Darlington and how you feel like you’ve gone back in time with the old school track and old school vibe. I’ve always done well there, and we had a good run at the track earlier this year. It’s nice to go back to a track for the second time. It’s one of our longest races, and conditioning, especially in this late summer heat, is going to be a lot. I’m looking forward to it and have a lot of high hopes and confidence going in to this weekend.” – Ty Dillon on Darlington Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Black’s Tire Service

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Camaro ZL1

Black’s Tire Service: Black’s Tire Service (BTS) will serve as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet this weekend at Darlington Raceway with driver AJ Allmendinger. BTS has more than 70 locations in North and South Carolina and remains a local, family owned and operated tire seller and wholesaler.

This weekend, the No. 16 Black’s Tire Chevrolet will have the addition of the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina logo on the deck lid. An initiative that extends BTS belief in families supporting families, BTS is using their partnership with Kaulig Racing to continue raising awareness for the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina and to promote the upcoming BTS Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina Charity Golf Tournament on September 18, 2025, at the Myrtle Beach National Golf Course. Donations and registration information for the event can be found at: https://www.blackstire.com/charity. For more information on the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, visit: https://boysandgirlshomes.org/.

At Darlington:

AJ Allmendinger’s best finish at Darlington Raceway came in the 2023 Southern 500 with Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger finished 13th, earning his first top-15 finish since 2014.

So far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Season, Allmendinger has earned on top five and five top-10 finishes. He has led 22 laps and earned 61 stage points.



“The Southern 500 is the most physically demanding race that we have during our season. We’ve had good speed the last couple times there; it’ll be a challenge, but it’s one I’m looking forward to. Our goal in these last 10 races is to finish out strong and build momentum with our group. This is an important race to go do that at and we plan to execute.” – AJ Allmendinger on Darlington Raceway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.