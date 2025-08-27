NASCAR Weekend Schedule – Darlington and Portland

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series head to Darlington Raceway as the Playoffs begin. Saturday evening will feature the Truck Series SOBER OR SLAMMER 200 as the opening race in the series Round of 10. The Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday evening will close out the weekend with the first Cup Series race in the Round of 16.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has two races remaining in the regular season. They will travel to Portland International Raceway this Saturday and World Wide Technology Raceway on September 6.

Friday evening, the ARCA Menards Series West will headline the events at Portland with the Portland 112 race.

Cup Series Highlights

The winner of the opening race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has won the championship title five times: 2004, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2024.

Denny Hamlin leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Darlington with four victories (2010, 2017, 2020-2, and 2021-2).

The Hendrick Motorsports team has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Darlington Raceway with 16 victories among eight drivers: Tim Richmond (1986), Ricky Rudd (1991), Jeff Gordon (1995, 1996 sweep, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2007), Terry Labonte (2003), Jimmie Johnson (2004 sweep and 2012), Mark Martin (2009), William Byron (2023) and Kyle Larson (2023).

Friday, August 29 – Portland

2 p.m.: ARCA Practice

3:20 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying

7 p.m.: ARCA Portland 112

Friday, August 29 – Darlington

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice

4:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying

Saturday, August 30 – Darlington

9 a.m.: Cup Series Practice

10:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Noon: Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200

Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles

Post Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Purse: $782,900

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 30 – Portland

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147

Stages 25/50/75 Laps = 147.75 Miles

Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Purse: $1,651,939

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 31 – Darlington

6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500

Stages 115/230/367 Laps = 501.32 Miles

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Purse: $10,447,135

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

*All times are Eastern.