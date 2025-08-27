Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC Truck SeriesRC XFINITY
SEPTEMBER 01: Bubba Wallace leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 01, 2024 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

NASCAR Weekend Schedule – Darlington and Portland

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series head to Darlington Raceway as the Playoffs begin. Saturday evening will feature the Truck Series SOBER OR SLAMMER 200 as the opening race in the series Round of 10. The Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday evening will close out the weekend with the first Cup Series race in the Round of 16.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has two races remaining in the regular season. They will travel to Portland International Raceway this Saturday and World Wide Technology Raceway on September 6.

Friday evening, the ARCA Menards Series West will headline the events at Portland with the Portland 112 race.

Cup Series Highlights

The winner of the opening race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has won the championship title five times: 2004, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2024.

Denny Hamlin leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Darlington with four victories (2010, 2017, 2020-2, and 2021-2).

The Hendrick Motorsports team has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Darlington Raceway with 16 victories among eight drivers: Tim Richmond (1986), Ricky Rudd (1991), Jeff Gordon (1995, 1996 sweep, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2007), Terry Labonte (2003), Jimmie Johnson (2004 sweep and 2012), Mark Martin (2009), William Byron (2023) and Kyle Larson (2023).

Friday, August 29 – Portland

2 p.m.: ARCA Practice
3:20 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying
7 p.m.: ARCA Portland 112
Friday, August 29 – Darlington
3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice
4:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying

Saturday, August 30 – Darlington

9 a.m.: Cup Series Practice
10:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Noon: Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200
Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles
Post Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass
Purse: $782,900
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 30 – Portland

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147
Stages 25/50/75 Laps = 147.75 Miles
Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass
Purse: $1,651,939
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 31 – Darlington

6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Stages 115/230/367 Laps = 501.32 Miles
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass
Purse: $10,447,135
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

*All times are Eastern.

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
