ARCA Menards Series West at Portland Int’l Raceway: Entry List, Pre-race Notes & Stats Update

THE RACE: Portland 112

THE PLACE: Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

THE DATE: Friday, August 29, 2025

THE TIME: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

TV: FloRacing, Live

The ARCA Menards Series West will race in Friday’s Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway, it’s second and final road course race of the season. It will be the eighth race of 12 for the West in 2025.

William Sawalich (No. 18 Starkey SoundGear Toyota) is entered to defend his victory on the 1.967-mile, 12-turn road course. Sawalich won the previous road course race in 2025 at Sonoma Raceway, holding off Alon Day (No. 25 JSSI Toyota) and Christian Eckes (No. 19 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) in a furious last-lap battle.

Greg Biffle (No. 24 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet) will make his second consecutive ARCA Menards Series West start driving for team owner Joe Farre. Biffle, the 1999 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner at Portland International Raceway, finished third at Tri-City Raceway on August 9.

Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 Bayshore Mortgage Toyota) will make his first ARCA Menards Series West start driving for Nitro Motorsports. Annunziata won the ARCA Menards Series race at Lime Rock Park in June.

Sawalich, Eckes, and Annunziata will also compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) leads the ARCA Menards Series West standings by seven points over Tri-City winner Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford). Huddleston has two top-ten finishes in three starts at Portland International Raceway, a seventh in 2021 and eighth in 2024; Keller finished ninth in 2024.

Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) will be joined by Ciudad Real, Spain native Fernando Navarrete (No. 3 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) out of the Kelly Souza-owned Central Coast Racing stable. Reif won earlier this season at Tucson Speedway while Navarrete is a seven-time winner in the GT Cup Open Europe – Am class in Europe, including a win at Paul Ricard in France in June 2024.

Two-time ARCA Menards Series East road course winner Dale Quarterley (No. 32 Van Dyk Recycling Solutions Chevrolet) will make his second West start of the season. Quarterley was running in the top-five before an accident cut his day short at Sonoma Raceway; Quarterley has three career top-five finishes in the ARCA Menards Series, all on road courses including a fifth-place finish earlier this month at Watkins Glen International.

Drivers will not use the Festival Chicane – turns 1, 2 and 3 – on the initial start and any subsequent restarts. Instead, they will drive straight through and to turn 4.

There will be one scheduled break, at or near lap 28. Teams can make adjustments and / or repairs and add fuel but cannot change tires. Any tire changes will be on an emergency basis only and must be approved by an ARCA official.

The Portland 112 will be streamed live on FloRacing starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Friday, August 29. The race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on MRN.com. Live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

