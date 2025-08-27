TREVOR BAYNE RETURNS TO NASCAR AT DARLINGTON, FEATURING VICTORY JUNCTION THROUGH ADVENTHEALTH PARTNERSHIP

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Ambassador to pilot the No. 1 Victory Junction Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series Race at Darlington

STATESVILLE, N.C. / DARLINGTON, S.C. (August 27, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Ambassador Trevor Bayne will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, piloting the No. 1 Victory Junction Toyota Tundra TRD Pro with TRICON Garage.

The paint scheme is made possible by AdventHealth, a partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and a long-time friend of the Petty family.

Victory Junction, the camp featured on Bayne’s truck, has deep NASCAR roots. In 1999, a teenage Adam Petty visited Camp Boggy Creek — a medically safe camp for children with serious illnesses located outside Orlando — alongside his father, NASCAR driver Kyle Petty. The experience left a profound impression, and Adam began dreaming of creating a place where children living with complex medical needs could experience the joys of childhood in a safe environment.

Adam was tragically killed in a racing accident in 2000 before he could make that dream come true. To honor his memory, the Petty family launched a campaign in 2002 to bring his vision to life. With the help of fundraisers and supporters, Victory Junction opened in Randleman, N.C., in 2004 as the first camp of its kind in the state. NASCAR-themed and built to nurture and challenge kids with serious illnesses, the camp has welcomed thousands of children since its opening.

AdventHealth’s connection to this story reaches back to the beginning. The health system donated the original 232 acres of land for Camp Boggy Creek and continues to provide financial support and volunteers. Over the past decade, AdventHealth has helped nearly 300 children attend the camp, offering families a respite and giving young patients a chance to connect with others who understand their struggles.

“Children battling illness already spend too much of their lives in hospitals and doctors’ offices,” said Rob Deininger, CEO of the AdventHealth East Florida Division. “At places like Victory Junction and Camp Boggy Creek, they get to swap IV poles for fishing poles. That joy is medicine, too — and it’s why we’re proud to share their story on Trevor’s truck this weekend.”

For Bayne, the Darlington race marks both a personal return and a meaningful cause.

Bayne previously made nine Truck Series starts in his NASCAR career with one of them coming at Darlington in September 2020, where he finished 27th. That was his first career start in the Truck Series. At the end of the 2020 season, Bayne made his Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports and piloted the No. 45 Truck for the final eight races. He earned a best finish of second after starting fifth in the October 2020 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. His last start in NASCAR came in the October 2023 Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I can’t even begin to describe how surreal it feels this weekend to be able to get the chance to get back in a truck and go racing after several years,” said Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner. “Darlington can be a little bit nerve-racking if you haven’t been in the racecar in a while. It’s one of the toughest tracks on the circuit, so I’ll have to acclimate fast and get up-to-speed.

“For the last two season, I’ve enjoyed great relationships with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, TRICON Garage, and Toyota plus their drivers, helping them get prepared for each race through our driver optimization programs. I’m so thankful to Jimmie Johnson, Cal Wells, David Gilliland, and Matt Puccia – all those guys worked hard to put me back in a racecar. In addition, I’m so grateful for AdventHealth as well, they are an amazing company that I’ve gotten to know over the past year. They made this possible by supporting myself and Victory Junction on the truck this weekend. I’m hopeful that we can make it count.”

Fans can watch Bayne compete in the Sober or Slammer 200 on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 12 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

To learn more about Victory Junction, visit www.victoryjunction.org.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

About AdventHealth:

AdventHealth is a connected network of care that helps people feel whole – body, mind and spirit. More than 100,000 team members across a national footprint provide whole-person care for millions of people annually through more than 2,000 care sites that include hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, hospice centers, the AdventHealth app and more. Our wholistic approach to improving the health and prosperity of our communities is inspired by our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camp for children living with complex medical and physical needs. Founded by Kyle Petty and family in honor of his son Adam, Victory Junction provides life-changing experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering in a medically safe environment – always free of charge, thanks to the generosity of donors and corporate partners. Victory Junction programming is designed to build confidence and foster independence, helping children, families, and caregivers find belonging and build skills that fuel their journeys far beyond Camp. In addition to onsite sessions, Victory Junction’s OUTREACH program delivers Camp experiences to children in hospitals, clinics, and community partner sites throughout the Carolinas and Virginia. Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has provided more than 139,000 experiences to children from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and four countries. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network, founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the American Camp Association. To learn more, please visit victoryjunction.org.