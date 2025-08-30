Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Darlington Post-Race Report – 08.30.25

HEIM WINS THIRD STRAIGHT, ADVANCES TO ROUND OF 8

Trevor Bayne delivers a top-five in his first race of the year

DARLINGTON, SC (August 30, 2025) – Corey Heim continued to add to his accolades as he scored another victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday afternoon. It is the Toyota Development Driver’s third consecutive victory, eighth overall this season and 19th of his Truck Series career. With the victory, Heim has clinched his spot in the Round of 8.

Heim’s teammate, Trevor Bayne, delivered in his first NASCAR start of the season, finishing fifth in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra, while Tanner Gray (sixth) put three TRICON Toyotas in the top-six finishing positions.

Kaden Honeycutt battled back from an early race cut tire, and being two laps down to finish 18th. He sits just seven points below the cutline heading into the series’ next race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Darlington Raceway

Race 18 of 23 – 200.8 Miles, 147 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, Daniel Hemric*

3rd, Grant Enfinger*

4th, Ty Majeski*

5th, TREVOR BAYNE

6th, TANNER GRAY

8th, TIMMY HILL

18th, KADEN HONEYCUTT

22nd, GIO RUGGIERO

24th, TONI BREIDINGER

28th, CALEB COSTNER

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

How did you execute down the stretch and get this one?

“I don’t know. We had that tire going down at the end of stage two. I felt it swing tight quick. Luckily it wasn’t a blowout or obviously we would have been in trouble. We held with it. I felt like the 34 (Layne Riggs) and the 38 (Chandler Smith) were really good all day. I could make a little speed on the wall, but it was such a high risk play. If you screw up – I mean you saw so many people have those right front issues. If you scrub the wall, you are in bad shape. So proud of these guys. It feels like I’m in a dream. Eight wins is phenomenal. Crazy to look back on but so much to look forward to. Just really speechless as far as effort. Them, and Toyota and Safelite – it’s been an awesome ride and we are going to keep going.”

TREVOR BAYNE, No. 1 Victory Junction Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 5th

First time back in a car since 2023, and you finish in the top-five. How was your race?

“I didn’t know for sure on Saturday that I was going to be in this no. 1 Victory Junction TRICON Toyota, but I found out on Sunday for sure. Came to Charlotte on Monday, got fitted in the truck. I have a suit, that I think came off the rack from somewhere in Mooresville that they threw some logos on, but to get a top-five – that’s all we can ask for coming back cold turkey. We weren’t great to start the weekend either, even to start the race, this thing was a handful – we kept adjusting every stop and making it better and better. If we could have started where we ended, I think we maybe would have been able to stay side-by-side with Corey (Heim) for a lap, I don’t know if I would have lasted much longer than that, but congrats to the 11 guys, Tanner (Gray) with a top-six. I’ll take it.”

TANNER GRAY, No. 15 A Place of Hope Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your race?

“We ended up with a better finish to what I felt like we deserved. We really weren’t that good today. We just got lucky on some restarts there at the end. We just need to figure out what we need in our Tundra coming back next year. We were just way too loose, really all day. I would fire off and be a top-eight truck or so, and just fall off really hard. Fortunate to come out a decent result, just have to figure out how to be a little bit better.”

