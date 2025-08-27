Wright Motorsports Takes on the Nürburgring

NÜRBURG, Germany. (August 27, 2025) – Two months after an impressive debut at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, Wright Motorsports returns to international competition this weekend, taking on the legendary Nürburgring for a three-hour endurance race in the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS.

The Ohio-based team will once again showcase its global strength, entering the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R in the highly competitive Gold Cup. Piloted by drivers Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and Tom Sargent, the entry will be one of 10 cars battling for class honors, with 61 cars total spread across the PRO, Gold, Silver, and Bronze fields.

While the Nürburgring is best known for its 12.9-mile Nordschleife, the event will run on the GP Strecke, a challenging 15-turn, 3.199-mile layout that demands precision and consistency. The condensed format ensures constant action and tight battles throughout the grid, making strategy, pit execution, and pace critical for success.

The team arrives with momentum following their Spa debut, where they earned an impressive fourth-place debut result. Now, with valuable experience competing against Europe’s toughest GT3 field, Wright Motorsports aims to take another step forward on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.

The race will take place on Sunday, August 31st at 3:00 PM CEST, 9:00 AM Eastern, streaming live for free on the GT World YouTube Channel.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

I’m super excited to be racing in GTWC Europe again this year, especially at one of the most legendary tracks of the calendar. Just like at Spa, this race is about building experience and seeing how we stack up in the most competitive GT3 field in the world. Our performance at Spa gives me a lot of confidence about how we can perform at the Nürburgring, and now that Wright Motorsports has a European race under its belt, I think we’ll have a chance to do even better.

Elliott Skeer

Racing at the Ring is going to be an incredible experience, even if only the GP circuit. This will be a stressful but rewarding event, going into a pace we have never been before, but these are the experiences we’re ultimately after!

Tom Sargent

To be back with Wright Motorsport again after a long break, and to be doing GT World Challenge Europe at the Nürburgring is so exciting. We had such a good race at Spa in our European debut, and it will be nice to tackle a different style of racing at an equally famous racetrack. It will be tough not having previous laps here, but we all welcome the challenge.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is a championship-winning Porsche customer racing team based in Batavia, Ohio, with a proven legacy in North American sports car racing. Over the last two decades, the team has become synonymous with professionalism, precision, and performance, competing in top-tier series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Wright Motorsports offers full-service race programs, driver development, and technical expertise to amateur and professional drivers alike. The team continues to grow its presence across North America and beyond while laying the foundation for future innovation in motorsport engineering and vehicle development.