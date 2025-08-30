Titus Sherlock Takes Race 1 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (August 29, 2025) – Titus Sherlock dominated at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) to win the opening round of Formula Regional Americas Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (FR Americas) competition on Friday afternoon. Starting second, Sherlock (No. 31 Rayne Nutrition / Ronald McDonald House Charities / Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F3) lined up next to polesitter Jett Bowling (No. 22 Bullhorn / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), but with a perfect start, the Crosslink Motorsports competitor took control of the race before the field even reached Turn 1. Leading the field from lights to checkered, Sherlock had to endure a mid-race restart and withstand challenges from third-place starter Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 Velox USA / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), who also overtook Bowling to move into second on the initial start. Bowling spent the majority of the race running third, but an off during the final minutes of the race relegated him to 10th, while also allowing Connor Roberts (No. 46 Apexspeed.com / Entropy Cellars / Atlantic Racing Team with Team Roberts Ligier JS F3) to claim the third position. As they crossed the finish line, Sherlock led, while Ambiado followed in second and Roberts in third.

Notes of Interest:

Titus Sherlock claimed his fifth win of 2025 to lead the series in victories this year.

Finishing second, Nicolas Ambiado earned his 10th podium of the season. The victory allowed him to take the points lead by just seven markers over Bruno Ribeiro.

Connor Roberts claimed his second podium of the season, while matching his career-best FR Americas finish.

Following an on-track incident in practice, championship points leader Bruno Ribeiro (No. 01 Alfa Cem / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) did not start today’s race.

“It feels really good to get the win today,” said Sherlock after winning the race. “It’s a tough track; it’s physical. We’ve had a short weekend with limited practice, but we were able to maximize the car in qualifying to get pretty close to the front. I just had a good start and was able to get ahead going into Turn 1. Nicolas [Ambiado] was very close on the restart, but it’s quite hard to pass into Turn 1, so I was able to hold him off and get a comfortable gap to the end. It feels good to get it done. I have to thank all the Crosslink Motorsports guys; they’ve done an amazing job with the car. It’s super fast. I can’t thank all of them enough. My uncle, of course, all my family back home and everyone that supports me—thank you.”

FR Americas is back on track tomorrow at 11:20 a.m. E.T. for Race 2 from CTMP’s Labour Day Weekend Sprints. The event will stream live on SpeedTour.TV, and live timing and scoring will be available on the Race Monitor app. Additional news and updates from the weekend will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.