CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD SERIES OPENS ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN INDY AT RACE POWERED BY LOGAN INDUSTRIES

INDIANAPOLIS (August 29, 2025) – Back in action for the first time in two months, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series returns in a major way at the world’s biggest drag race, kicking off its four-race “Road to the Championship” playoffs as part of this weekend’s 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

This weekend is the seventh of 10 events during the 2025 NHRA Pro Mod season and the first of four playoff races. This weekend’s event in Indy is also powered by Logan Industries.

When we last heard from the category in Richmond, J.R. Gray was finishing off an impressive run that included wins at three of the past four races. He won in Richmond and enters the “Road to the Championship” as the points leader. Gray, who has advanced to four straight final rounds, will take a 20-point lead over Al-Anabi Performance teammate Michael Stavrinos after the points reset, with a host of challengers set to pounce in Indy.

Multi-time world champion Rickie Smith is currently in third, while Billy Banaka and Mason Wright round out the top five. Sidnei Frigo, Alex Laughlin, who is also racing in Funny Car this weekend, Dmitry Samorukov, Stan Shelton and Mike Janis also make up the top 10 as the action should be incredible this weekend at The Big Go.

“We are excited to sponsor the 2025 NHRA Pro Mod category at the Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals (The BIG GO) in Indy,” said Scott Higgs, owner of Logan Industries. “At Logan Industries, our passion is delivering what you want, when you want it — and we believe NHRA Pro Mod racing aligns perfectly with that philosophy. We’re looking forward to being part of this thrilling class and the action it brings to Indy.”

A year ago, Ken Quartuccio opened the playoffs with a victory, enjoying his first victory at the world’s biggest drag race. He added his name to Indy lore, defeating Stavrinos in the final round. He’ll look to go back-to-back on drag racing’s grandest stage, taking on a field that also includes Mike Castellana, Stevie Jackson, Jason Scruggs and Jordan Lazic as part of a stout 21-car field.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will kick off with one qualifying round on Friday at 4 and 5 p.m. ET, with the two qualifying rounds set for 11:35 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and the final rounds at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 5:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, continuing with the second round at 11:45 a.m. ET on Monday.

To purchase tickets to the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

