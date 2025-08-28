NHRA ANNOUNCES HISTORIC 2026 SCHEDULE FOR 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

Milestone year and celebration will include 20-race schedule in NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series featuring national events at two new facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 28, 2025) – With the addition of two new tracks to the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule for its 75th anniversary celebration, NHRA is thrilled to announce its 2026 schedule for the highly-anticipated milestone season.

Set to celebrate 75 years of incredible racing and spectacular moments, the 2026 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature 20 races at standout facilities across the country, including two facilities making a first-time appearance on NHRA’s national event schedule.

NHRA will debut at South Georgia Motorsports Park just outside of Valdosta, Ga., on May 1-3 at the sixth event of the season, as the NHRA Southern Nationals makes its return to Georgia. That same month, Maryland International Raceway, just outside of Washington, D.C., will host the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series for the first time in its long history, as the NHRA brings its 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro machines May 29-31.

It marks the first time since 2013 NHRA has introduced a new track to its national event schedule, expanding to two new facilities and events as part of the grand 75th anniversary celebration that will take place all season long, starting at the NHRA Gatornationals and concluding at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif.

“The 2026 season will be one of the most exciting years in NHRA history,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we’re embracing this milestone to evolve our NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, ensuring a vibrant future for our sport while honoring our legacy with new venues and fresh energy. We’re thrilled to debut at two incredible new facilities — bringing the sport to fans in dynamic markets like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore at MIR, and Atlanta and Tallahassee at SGMP.

“From the season opener in Gainesville to the championship finale in Pomona, the 2026 season will be a non-stop celebration of the drivers, fans and moments that have shaped NHRA for 75 years. We’re incredibly grateful to our track partners, race teams and sponsors for their continued support in helping us make this milestone season something truly special, and we can’t wait to share his historic season with everyone.”

A list of the 75th anniversary celebrations planned for the momentous 2026 season will be released in the coming weeks and months. The 2026 campaign will open at legendary Gainesville Raceway for the fourth straight season, with the 57th annual Gatornationals kicking off NHRA’s historic campaign on March 5-8.

Following the NHRA Gatornationals, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads west for a pair of events, beginning with the 41st annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park on March 20-22 and then the 66th annual NHRA Winternationals on April 9-12 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

April will feature a four-wide race at state-of-the-art zMAX Dragway, the 16th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on April 24-26 in Charlotte. A week later, NHRA will make its debut at SGMP, bringing a wealth of 75th anniversary excitement to the standout facility.

“Immediately after purchasing SGMP, we had a vision to host an NHRA national event at our facility,” SGMP Owner Raul Torres said. “Today, that vision is coming to fruition by signing a multi-year agreement to bring back the Southern Nationals to Georgia. Our fans, city, county and state will reap the benefits for many years to come. This is a true testament that dreams do come true with hard work and our family cannot be more grateful for the opportunity.”

The 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance takes place on May 14-17 at spectacular Route 66 Raceway in Chicago, moving to the debut at Maryland International Raceway on May 29-31.

“We are thrilled to be hosting an NHRA national event for the first time here at Maryland International Raceway,” MIR Owner Royce Miller said. “After 36 years at the helm of MIR, I am excited to showcase the stars of our sport and incredible nitro racing to our dedicated and loyal MIR fans. I am also looking forward to the NHRA touring racers and crews experiencing Southern Maryland’s culture. With its location between the Chesapeake Bay and the Potomac River, it features great seafood restaurants, a large Amish community, a very rural lifestyle and many historic places to see and visit.”

The race at MIR kicks off a thrilling stretch of three straight race weekends, with the 13th annual New England Nationals at fan-favorite New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., on June 5-7, followed by the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at picturesque Bristol Dragway on June 12-14.

After a week off, NHRA powers into popular Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, for the standout 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 25-28. July features the annual Western Swing, starting with the 38th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway on July 17-19, followed by a return to the Pacific Northwest for the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways on July 24-26.

That leads into the penultimate race of the regular season, the 44th annual NHRA Nationals on Aug. 20-23 at Brainerd International Raceway, offering one of the most unique fan experiences on the NHRA tour.

It sets up the world’s biggest drag race, as the prestigious 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals happens on Sept. 2-7 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. As the pinnacle of drag racing, the Big Go will celebrate 75 years of NHRA history on drag racing’s grandest stage.

With world titles on the line, the Countdown to the Championship playoffs begin with three straight race weekends. It starts with the 41st annual NHRA Reading Nationals on Sept. 17-20 at Maple Grove Raceway and the three-race stretch concludes with a race to be announced and the annual stop at popular World Wide Technology Raceway for the 15th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals on Oct. 2-4.

The massive Stampede of Speed at Texas Motorplex, capped off by the 41st annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, returns to the iconic facility on Oct. 14-18, kicking off the second half of the Countdown to the Championship.

The playoffs finish up with its annual races in Las Vegas and Pomona, as the 26th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals takes place Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. From there, the 75th anniversary season concludes at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, where champions will be crowned in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle on Nov. 12-15 with the 61st annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

All races during the 2026 NHRA season will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports, with select events on the FOX broadcast network. For more info on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

2026 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

March 5-8: 57th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

March 20-22: 41st annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

April 9-12: 66th annual NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

April 24-26: 16th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 1-May 3: NHRA Southern Nationals, South Georgia Motorsports Park, Adel, Ga.

May 14-17: 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

May 29-May 31: Inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals, Maryland International Raceway, Mechanicsville, Md.

June 5-June 7: 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 12-14: 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 25-28: 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 17-19: 38th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

July 24-26: 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Seattle

Aug. 20-23: 44th annual NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Sept. 2-7: 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sept. 17-20: 41st annual NHRA Reading Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 25-27: TBD

Oct. 2-4: 15th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 14-18: 41st annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 29-Nov. 1: 26th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Nov. 12-15: 61st annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

For more ticket information, please visit www.NHRA.com

