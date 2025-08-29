Featured StoriesRace CentralRC Truck SeriesTruck Series News
Layne Riggs wins the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at Darlington Raceway. Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Layne Riggs claims Truck Series pole as Playoffs begin at Darlington

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

Layne Riggs topped Craftsman Truck Series qualifying Friday afternoon at Darlington Raceway with a 167.705 mph lap. It’s his second career pole and his second this season.

The Front Row Motorsports driver will lead the field to green as the Playoffs begin with the “Sober or Slammer 200.” After qualifying for the race, Smith spoke about the unique characteristics of the track and how he maximized his effort.

“The most challenging part is trying to manage your expectations of how much grip you’re gonna have,” he said. “We started off practice in the mid-thirties and we fell off into the thirty-threes by the end of practice. And, all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Alright, you’re gonna have to go run in the twenty-nines on your first lap. You’ve got one shot at it and you don’t know what it’s gonna feel like, so just go give it all you’ve got.

Facebook(Opens in a new browser tab)

“No matter where you qualify,” Smith continued, “you’re probably trembling at this track. We hold it wide-open all the way through three and four and one and two to start; just lift for a split second in three and four on the end of the lap.”

His teammate, Chandler Smith, will start beside Riggs on the front row ton for the Playoff race. Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Kaden Honeycutt rounded out the top five fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

Gio Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Corey LaJoie and Tyler Ankrum completed the top 10.

You can tune in to The Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday at noon ET on Fox Sports 1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup for The Sober or Slammer 200

32519_STARTROW-Trucks-at-Darlington-starting-lineup-2025
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Cup Series Playoff Media Day – Drivers on pressure, challenges and opportunity

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington and Portland
01:17
Video thumbnail
Blaney wins at Daytona and the Cup Series Playoffs field is set
01:10
Video thumbnail
Kligerman fills in to deliver Daytona Xfinity victory for Zilisch
01:19
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Announces 2026 Schedules
02:15

Latest articles

Riggs Kicks Off NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs with Pole at Darlington

Official Release -
Layne Riggs recorded his second pole of the season and second of his career this afternoon at Darlington Raceway.
Read more

Keep Your Premium Car Pristine: A Guide to Using Coupon Codes for Car Parts

SM -
Recently, there have been several coupon codes for car parts of my Mercedes that have been available to make the purchase more cost-effective.
Read more

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Portland International Raceway

Official Release -
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads to Round 25 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series fielding a pair of Opti-Coat backed Chevrolet’s in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.
Read more

CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD SERIES OPENS ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN INDY AT RACE...

Official Release -
The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series returns in a major way at the world’s biggest drag race in this weekend’s 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category