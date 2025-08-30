Berry and Cindric Qualify Top 10 for Darlington Playoff Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Southern 500 Qualifying

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Ford Qualifying Results:

3rd – Josh Berry

10th – Austin Cindric

12th – Ryan Blaney

14th – Joey Logano

15th – Chris Buescher

18th – Cole Custer

24th – Zane Smith

27th – Ryan Preece

28th – Todd Gilliland

32nd – Brad Keselowski

34th – Noah Gragson

36th – Cody Ware

38th – Timmy Hill

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I’m super proud of that effort. Our big focus was trying to qualify better here and the guys did a great job. I feel like our car is really strong and I’m excited for tomorrow. The biggest thing I feel like I’ve fought here is starting position, so starting up front I think we can just manage the race easier and obviously score some stage points. That’s going to be important, so just having a mistake-free day by taking care of the car and having good pit stops will help keep us in the hunt.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a solid day. I feel like I left a little bit out there for my qualifying lap, but, overall, I had really good long run speed. I feel like we have a good window of where to work on our Discount Tire Ford Mustang for 500 miles. It takes total focus and total execution for the whole race. It’s one of our longest and most mentally challenging of the year, so we were able to step through everything today with good execution. I’m happy with that, but tomorrow is a big goal.”

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse –WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS NOW AFTER LAST WEEK DIDN’T WORK OUT FOR YOU? ”We spent the last two months trying to put yourself in position, but, at the same time, worried about points in case that cut line was never moved up. Now, it’s just try to win.”

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST THING YOU LEARNED ABOUT YOURSELF THIS YEAR? “There’s a lot of things, but, at the same time, it’s just been a nice change. I feel like there’s a whole bunch of things. I feel like Derrick’s done a great job leading this team. Brad did a great job, along with Josh Sell and everybody over there to put together a solid team for us. We went out and I feel like, for a first year team, we executed really well. Outside of winning right now, I feel like we’re hitting lot of the things that we need to hit on and I would say the last 10 races is all about continuing to build momentum for next year. We’ve put ourselves in position to capitalize, it just didn’t work out.”

DO YOU FEEL LIKE THIS SEASON CAN STILL BE VIEWED AS A SUCCESS FOR THE 60 TEAM? “First off, I think it’s really challenging with the way the format is. Look at Chris, he was top 10 in points and didn’t make the playoffs because he didn’t win a race yet. If you looked at Dale Jarrett or Bobby Labonte in the 2000s and said, ‘Hey, man. You finished 10th in points, would you consider this a successful year?’ What would you say? I don’t know. It just depends. For me, I think we have goals that we want to accomplish and, don’t get me wrong, going into the season we all said it wouldn’t be successful if we didn’t make the playoffs. We had to win, but this is the situation we’re in and we still have 10 races moving forward to do that.”