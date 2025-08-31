Zilisch wins the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway for the series-best eighth NXS win of the season. This win is also the best series victory total ever for a rookie driver for the 19-year-old driver.

“To come back two weeks after collarbone surgery, it hurt, but it hurt so good,” said Zilisch. “So proud of this 88 team. It’s been such a fun year. Let’s go get ourselves a championship.”

Zilisch won the first stage by more than 14 seconds and won the second stage by more than eight seconds. He led 70 laps, including the first 67 of the race’s 78 laps, his No. 88 JRM Chevrolet crossing the finish line 1.572 seconds ahead of William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes.

Austin Hill led eight laps and took the lead on a restart with seven laps remaining in regulation. But another late race caution came out, giving Zilisch the lead on the overtime restart heading into Turn 1.

“As soon as I hit the brakes, I wheel-hopped, but kind of committed to it as soon as I realized I wasn’t going to make the corner. And it worked out. I wasn’t really planning on it, but last resort, you’ve gotta do what you gotta do.” Zilisch said about reclaiming the lead on the restart.

Sawalich finished in second in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 SoundGear Toyota and was close to his first Xfinity Series win.

“Not too bad. It is a career-best, and the team had a good day. We had a good SoundGear GR Supra – it was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. Just kind of back-and-forth all day. We didn’t have the fire off speed that we wanted, but our long run speed was on par with the 88 (Connor Zilisch), from what I know. I’m not sure if he was taking it easy or what, but we had a good day. We finished P2, so I’m pretty happy.” Sawalich said.

Nick Sanchez finished third, Christian Eckes fourth, and Austin Hill finished fifth.

Carson Kvapil finished sixth and clinched his spot on points for the playoffs. One more race remains to formalize the 12-driver field for the 2025 playoffs, with three spots up for grabs at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The race featured four caution flags for 14 laps, and two lead changes among two drivers (Zilisch, Hill).

After Portland, Zilisch leads the series standings by 20 points over Justin Allgaier, 50 points over Sam Mayer, 120 points over Jesse Love, and 158 points over Austin Hill.

Up Next:

The Xfinity Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6th, at 7:30 pm ET on the CW Network.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 25

Race Results for the Pacific Office Automation 147 – Saturday, August 30, 2025

Portland International Raceway – Portland, OR – 1.97 – Mile Paved