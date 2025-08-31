Featured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series
Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

Zilisch wins the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

By SM Staff
3 Minute Read

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway for the series-best eighth NXS win of the season. This win is also the best series victory total ever for a rookie driver for the 19-year-old driver.

“To come back two weeks after collarbone surgery, it hurt, but it hurt so good,” said Zilisch. “So proud of this 88 team. It’s been such a fun year. Let’s go get ourselves a championship.”

Zilisch won the first stage by more than 14 seconds and won the second stage by more than eight seconds. He led 70 laps, including the first 67 of the race’s 78 laps, his No. 88 JRM Chevrolet crossing the finish line 1.572 seconds ahead of William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes.

Austin Hill led eight laps and took the lead on a restart with seven laps remaining in regulation. But another late race caution came out, giving Zilisch the lead on the overtime restart heading into Turn 1.

“As soon as I hit the brakes, I wheel-hopped, but kind of committed to it as soon as I realized I wasn’t going to make the corner. And it worked out. I wasn’t really planning on it, but last resort, you’ve gotta do what you gotta do.” Zilisch said about reclaiming the lead on the restart.

Sawalich finished in second in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 SoundGear Toyota and was close to his first Xfinity Series win.

“Not too bad. It is a career-best, and the team had a good day. We had a good SoundGear GR Supra – it was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. Just kind of back-and-forth all day. We didn’t have the fire off speed that we wanted, but our long run speed was on par with the 88 (Connor Zilisch), from what I know. I’m not sure if he was taking it easy or what, but we had a good day. We finished P2, so I’m pretty happy.” Sawalich said.

Nick Sanchez finished third, Christian Eckes fourth, and Austin Hill finished fifth.

Carson Kvapil finished sixth and clinched his spot on points for the playoffs. One more race remains to formalize the 12-driver field for the 2025 playoffs, with three spots up for grabs at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The race featured four caution flags for 14 laps, and two lead changes among two drivers (Zilisch, Hill).

After Portland, Zilisch leads the series standings by 20 points over Justin Allgaier, 50 points over Sam Mayer, 120 points over Jesse Love, and 158 points over Austin Hill.

Up Next:

The Xfinity Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6th, at 7:30 pm ET on the CW Network.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 25
Race Results for the Pacific Office Automation 147 – Saturday, August 30, 2025
Portland International Raceway – Portland, OR – 1.97 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1188Connor Zilisch #WeatherTech Chevrolet7811061Running
2418William Sawalich #Soundgear Toyota7854048Running
3748Nick Sanchez #Caroline Jones No Tellin Chevrolet7800034Running
41516Christian Eckes #Action Industries Chevrolet7809035Running
5321Austin HillBennett Transportation Chevrolet7822050Running
691Carson Kvapil #Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet7866041Running
71727Jeb BurtonOpti-Coat Chevrolet7800030Running
81432Austin Green3Dimensional.com Chevrolet7800029Running
92331Blaine PerkinsOpti-Coat Chevrolet7800028Running
10102Jesse LoveWhelen Chevrolet7870031Running
112610Daniel Dye #Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet7800026Running
121825Harrison BurtonAirBox Ford7800025Running
132844Brennan PooleFreedom Pro Chevrolet7800024Running
141354Taylor Gray #Operation 300 Toyota7800023Running
1527Justin AllgaierBRANDT Chevrolet7833038Running
16541Sam MayerAudibel Ford7845034Running
172551Jeremy ClementsAlliance Driveway Solutions Chevrolet7800020Running
181120Brandon JonesMenards/Pelonis Toyota7888025Running
191928Joey HandFord Performance Ford7800018Running
20624Alon DayJSSI Toyota7800017Running
213071Ryan EllisClassic Collision Chevrolet7800016Running
2288Sammy SmithPilot Chevrolet78010016Running
233391Josh WilliamsOACEUS Chevrolet7800014Running
242039Ryan SiegSci Aps Ford7800013Running
253114Garrett SmithleyKnight Fire/Dozer Winch Chevrolet7800012Running
263453Kyle SiegChevrolet7800011Running
27160Sheldon CreedFriends of Jaclyn Ford78100011Running
283670Thomas AnnunziataCROW Credit Repair Chevrolet780009Running
293535Takuma KogaMacnica Toyota750008Running
30294Parker RetzlaffZiploc Chevrolet740007Electrical
311219Jack PerkinsShaw and Partners Toyota7197012Suspension
322226Dean Thompson #OSU/Thompson Pipe Group Toyota710005Running
332142Anthony AlfredoBig Rack Spirits Chevrolet630004Transmission
342499Matt DiBenedettoViking Motorsports Chevrolet560003Suspension
352711Will BrownMobile X Chevrolet490002Suspension
36377Alex LabbeLockard Security Chevrolet490001Fuel Pump
373245Vicente SalasPrime Bites Mini Muffins Chevrolet430001Running
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

