Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Darlington Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Sober or Slammer 200

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Event: Race 19 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

Length of Race: 147 laps over one hour, 39 minutes, nine seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 17th / Running, completed 147 of 147 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 2nd, Finished 30th / DNF-Accident, completed 14 of 147 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (2nd)

Chandler Smith (9th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 2nd / Stage Two: 1st / Race Result: 17th

“I’m just disappointed in myself with the way I didn’t really manage the race good enough,” said Riggs. “I thought we had a great No. 34 Clew F-150 all day. I felt like I was out of control in the first stage, and we still finished second. I think we had a really good piece. We were leading and I ran the bottom in three and four a lot, and then it was time to move back to the top and I just didn’t anticipate the lack of grip that I had after running on the bottom for five, six, seven laps in a row. I drove it in just like I did five laps earlier and it just wasn’t enough. I just hate it for my team. They deserve a lot better. They deserved a trophy today in all honesty. These days will make us stronger. I feel like we’re still in a really great spot heading into these next few races. I’m just so happy with the speed that we have every weekend. I’ve just got to do better at a track like this that can come up and bite you so fast.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 30th / Stage Two: 30th / Race Result: 30th

“Honestly, I’m not too worried about it. I’m not sure where the points are going to rack up after this race, but going back to Bristol, we were really strong there earlier this year,” said Smith. “Then New Hampshire as well, so I’m not really worried about the point situation. I’m just a little disappointed in myself. I had a really fast Ford F-150 today and just barely got the wall and then throttled up and got out of it, and then my right-front tire kind of got stuck and got stuck right back in it and suckered me in. We run steel bodies, so you can’t really run the fence like you can in a Xfinity car or a Cup car without killing your day like that.” HOW DO YOU PROCESS THIS ONE? “It stings, but right now it looks like we’re plus-one, but we’ve still got two races left going back to Bristol, where we won earlier this year and then New Hampshire for the last race of this round, where I’ve been really strong in the past as well. I’m not really discouraged or anything about that. I think our pace in our trucks and our trucks here recently have been really good. Everybody at Front Row Motorsports has been giving be a truck capable of going out there and winning, but I just made a mistake on my end today. I just got a little too greedy trying to run the fence a little bit too hard.”

