NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Event: Sober or Slammer 200 (147 laps / 200.8 miles)

Round: 19 of 25 (Playoffs Round of 10)

Track: Darlington Raceway

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30 | 12:00 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski



Start: 18th

Stage 1: 27th

Stage 2: 29th

Finish: 29th

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team had their race ended before the end of stage one. Mills started 18th and began to press forward at the start, but incurred damage after picking up a Darlington stripe. On the very next lap, Mills’ right front tire blew apart, forcing him to hit the wall at a high rate of speed. With too much damage to continue on, Mills finished the race in 29th.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “What a shame for us to fall out of the race like that. I felt like our J.F. Electric team made some great headway from where we were at balance-wise yesterday, but once I hit the wall for the first time, I guess the damage was just too much for us. It didn’t feel like my tire was going down until it exploded, and there really wasn’t much of anything that I could have done at that point. I just hate it for all of our guys on the No. 42 team. We’ll bounce back in a couple of weeks at Bristol.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future. Connect with J.F. Electric’s services at www.jfelectric.com.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners. See how Utilitra is powering businesses at www.utilitra.com.

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 20th

Stage 1: 17th

Stage 2: 13th

Finish: 16th

Driver Points: 17th

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the No. 44 team put forth a noble effort in just their second race together as a group. Pérez de Lara started the event in 20th-place, but quickly adapted to the difficult track and made progress throughout the day. In the third stage, Pérez de Lara was running just outside of the top-10 when he was forced into the wall. After repairing the damage to his Telcel machine, the rookie made up some track position to finish in 16th-place.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Man, I really enjoyed racing here today. I had a lot of fun and we had a really good race going for us. Obviously, we had some unfortunate contact there at the end, but it’s nothing that was our fault. I’m frustrated that’s how it ended, but I learned a lot throughout the day. We showed a lot of speed, and that was a pretty solid result for the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Telcel Chevy.”

About Telcel: Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 17th

Stage 1: 24th

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 25th

Driver Points: 23rd

Owner Points: 11th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 45 team fought an uphill battle from the moment the green flag dropped in Darlington. On the initial start, Currey sustained significant damage to both the front and rear ends of his DQS Solutions & Staffing Silverado. Despite pitting numerous times for damage repair, at a racetrack where aero is crucial, the team couldn’t do much to gain speed. As the race continued, Currey was later shoved into the wall by contact from another competitor, which necessitated a green flag pit stop. Currey crossed the line in 25th after a long, hard-fought afternoon.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “That was a pretty abysmal day for us on the No. 45 truck. As always, a huge thank you to everyone at DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, Precision Vehicle Logistics, Masked Owl Technologies, and Chevrolet for supporting us at Niece Motorsports. Our day was really over before it even started. We had a big checkup on the initial start and I got my truck slowed down to avoid the trucks in front of us, but whoever was behind me came in wide open and drove me right into the next guy. That knocked the nose and tail off our truck, and we just had to fight back all day.

I feel really bad for all these guys on our team. Obviously, they have been great all year, and I feel like I’ve been a lot better than this all year. So, when we aren’t able to shine together, that just really sucks. I know we’ll go onto Bristol and be strong; it’s a good place for myself and for this team, so I’m looking forward to getting back on track there next race.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: DQS Solutions & Staffing began as an employment agency (Detroit Quality Staffing) and has since grown into a comprehensive solutions provider. Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom workforce, security, transportation, janitorial, quality, and many other specialty services that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District. See what solutions DQS can provide for your business needs at www.dqstaff.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) since 2016. Fielding the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45 trucks, the team has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).