Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Pacific Office Automation 147

No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 11th

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finish: 4th

Capitalizing on the long-run speed of the No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet, Eckes gained four spots during the opening stage to finish 11th. During Stage 2, He entered the top 10 by lap 36 and consistently clicked off top-three speeds throughout the segment. Eckes finished Stage 2 in ninth place, radioing that despite firing off tight, the No. 16 Chevy built freer as the run went on. He started the final stage from 10th place and continued running top-three lap times. When a late-race caution came out with four laps remaining, Eckes sat sixth. Following an overtime attempt, Eckes finished fourth, earning his fourth top-five result of the season.

“I’m proud of Kaulig Racing for fighting hard today. We had a really good No. 16 Action Industries Chevy; once we got going, I felt like we were easily a top-five car. We tried a couple things differently this race, and we feel like we made some gains, so we’ll take those into the ROVAL and move on to Gateway next week with one more shot at the playoffs.” – Christian Eckes

No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Start: 26th

Stage 1 Finish: 20th

Stage 2 Finish: 25th

Finish: 11th

Happy with the fire off of the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet, Daniel Dye finished Stage 1 in 20th place. He continued the charge forward during the opening laps of the second stage, finding his way to 14th place in just five laps. In the closing laps of Stage 2, Dye was assessed with a pass-thru penalty after short-cutting the course. He went on to finish the stage in 25th. Confident in the capability and speed of the No. 10 Chevy, crew chief Kevin Walter told Dye to remain focused. After starting the final stage from 24th, Dye sat 17th when the caution flag came out with 12 laps remaining. After chaos on the restart, Dye saw himself in 12th, when a late-race caution fell with four laps to go. Following one overtime attempt, Dye finished 11th.

“This was definitely one of our better road-course races. Our No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevy had top-15 speed all day. I made a mistake and had to do a pass-thru, which set us back a bit. I think we maybe could have gotten a top 10 otherwise, but overall not a bad result.” – Daniel Dye

No. 11 MobileX Chevrolet

Start: 27th

Stage 1 Finish: 28th

Stage 2 Finish: 31st

Finish: 35th

Will Brown started the Pacific Office Automation 147 at the rear, due to unapproved adjustments to change the transmission of the No. 11 MobileX Chevrolet. Learning the car more and more each lap, Brown gained multiple spots to finish the opening Stage in 28th. Continuing to trend positively, Brown entered the top 20 in just a handful of laps to start Stage 2. Coming to the final lap of the stage, Brown was forced to pit road, radioing that something was broken on the No. 11 Chevy. The team assessed that the right-side track bar mount was broken. Brown’s race ended early; he was scored 35th.

“Not how we wanted today to end. It felt like the car wasn’t driving right for the last few laps there before I felt something broken in the rear end. I hate it for the Kaulig crew, because I know they really wanted to have a good run this weekend. I’m super thankful to everyone for bringing me back and giving me another opportunity.” – Will Brown

