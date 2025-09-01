Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup
Chase Briscoe wins the 2025 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, wins back-to-back Southern 500s

By Angie Campbell
Chase Briscoe dominated at Darlington Raceway, leading 309 laps en route to Victory Lane. He is only the second driver to win back-to-back Southern 500s since Greg Biffle in 2005-06.

Briscoe won the Southern 500 by 0.408 seconds over Tyler Reddick and has secured a spot in the second round of the Cup Series Playoffs.

After the race, Briscoe commented on the difficulty of sustaining the lead.

“There at the end, that was way harder than it needed to be,” Briscoe said. “Man, just incredible, Bass Pro Shops. As a fan, I’ve watched Martin (Truex Jr.) dominate a lot of races, and it was fun to be behind the wheel of it.

“So cool to win two Southern 500s in a row. This is my favorite race of the year, and just because you race fans, every time we come here, the place is sold out, the atmosphere here is like nowhere else.

“A great way to start our Playoffs. That was a lot of fun.”

However, for Tyler Reddick, who finished second, it was a frustrating evening at Darlington.

“We were better than he was on long runs,” Reddick said. “He could fire off a whole lot better. I think that was the difference tonight. I could get close. Yeah, I know we had a long run there, but it just unfortunately seemed like the last run; the balance wasn’t quite as good as it had been the rest of the night on the long run.

“All in all, a really solid night for points in the playoffs. Really want to win here. It’s frustrating to finish second.”

Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top five. Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Carson Hocevar and Chris Buescher finished in the top-10.

The race featured 24 lead changes and 7 cautions for 37 caution laps.

Lap leaders:

Chase Briscoe – 309
John H Nemechek – 15
Denny Hamlin – 12
Bubba Wallace – 10
Chase Elliott – 8
Tyler Reddick – 3
Ross Chastain – 3
Shane Van Gisbergen – 3
Kyle Larson – 2

Darlington Southern 500 Results:

  1. Chase Briscoe
  2. Tyler Reddick
  3. Erik Jones
  4. John Hunter Nemechek
  5. AJ Allmendinger
  6. Bubba Wallace
  7. Denny Hamlin
  8. Kyle Busch
  9. Carson Hocevar
  10. Chris Buescher
  11. Ross Chastain
  12. Austin Cindric
  13. Zane Smith
  14. Noah Gragson
  15. Brad Keselowski
  16. Ryan Preece
  17. Chase Elliott
  18. Ryan Blaney
  19. Kyle Larson
  20. Joey Logano
  21. William Byron
  22. Ty Gibbs
  23. Austin Dillon
  24. Cole Custer
  25. Daniel Suarez
  26. Todd Gilliland
  27. Justin Haley
  28. Riley Herbst
  29. Christopher Bell
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  31. Alex Bowman
  32. Shane van Gisbergen
  33. Michael McDowell
  34. Ty Dillon
  35. Timmy Hill
  36. Derek Kraus
  37. Cody Ware
  38. Josh Berry

There were no issues in post-race inspection. With the win at Darlington Raceway, Chase Briscoe currently leads the Playoff Standings.

