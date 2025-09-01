Cadillac primed to defend home turf

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Hypercar entries aim to carry momentum into COTA

DETROIT (Sept. 1, 2025) – What would be more satisfying than a Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA victory at its home race? An encore 1-2 finish, of course.

Following the dominating performance in the fifth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) campaign in São Paulo, Brazil, the twin Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.Rs head to Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Central Texas with intentions of lassoing a third consecutive pole and repeating the dual podium celebration.

Incentives abound entering the Lone Star Le Mans this weekend at the 5.513 km (3.426-mile), 20-turn circuit that’s a favorite amongst drivers and always delivers entertaining racing for spectators. With three events remaining, the six-hour race could be another springboard:

Cadillac is a program-high second in the Manufacturers’ Championship, and has sliced the deficit to Ferrari from 107 to 55 points the past two races in moving up from fifth.

The No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R roster of Alex Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens is third in the Drivers’ Championship after their Brazil victory from pole – a scant 25 points behind second place and 37 points out of the top spot.

The No. 12 entry, which is the only Hypercar to compete in Hyperpole in every race (Hyperpole2 at Le Mans) and has qualified in the top five in four of the five races (with poles at Le Mans and São Paulo), will aim to extend the streak. CHART

The No. 12 hybrid racecar has scored points in every race, including fifth, fourth and first the past three outings.

The No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R, which recorded the runner-up finish in Brazil with Earl Bamber, Sebastien Bourdais and Jenson Button behind the wheel, has advanced to Hyperpole in four of the five races and qualified second at Le Mans and São Paulo. They’ll look to move to the top step and add to the championship points total.

“Obviously, the team is on a complete high from the 1-2 in Brazil, so we’re hoping for more good things,” said Bamber, who has two victories at COTA (IMSA GTLM class in 2016 and WEC LMP1 in 2017). “And I think we’ve just got to keep pestering that top five with both cars and then chipping away. Closing that gap is going to be tough. But if we’re always in the top five and we’re always there, we know we’re going to be closing in points and scoring big points.”

Last year, in the WEC’s return to the circuit for the first time since 2020 when Nato co-drove to the overall victory, Cadillac Racing’s lone Hypercar entry driven by Bamber and Lynn qualified third and finished a season-high fourth.

Close-ups at COTA

Every turn, pass and pit stop. Watch the six-hour race on the Circuit of The Americas course at noon ET Sunday via Nos. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R in-car cameras HERE.

What they’re saying

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Alex Lynn: “Not only is the city amazing, the circuit is one of my personal favorites. Being the home race for Cadilac, we want to put on a good show and show everyone what our car can do. The event is one of the highlights of the year. It’s an exceptionally fun circuit to drive, like a rollercoaster with the undulations. A lot of short corners, a lot of fast corners. It really has a big mix. And obviously it’s very hot when we go there.”

Norman Nato: “I’m excited as a Cadillac driver to race in America, especially at COTA. Such a nice track that’s super fast and sector 1 is challenging a bit with the turns. The Austin area is one of my favorite places to go every year. It’s fun, good food and the people are very supportive of the racing. Racing in America for the first time as a Cadillac driver is good pressure to give our best and even better because it’s our home race. We obviously want to stand on the podium and cheer with our American fans.”

Will Stevens: “Heading to COTA, I think it’s going to be a very special race. There in Texas, the atmosphere around the track and the feeling around the town is very cool with a lot of passionate fans for us as a brand. For us drivers, it’s a circuit that we absolutely love driving. The nature of the track, we have just about every type of corner that we would want. The high speed first section, we know that’s going to be a strong point to our Cadillac V-Series.R car and we know off last year’s performance the car was also working very well there. I think we have a great chance at scoring some really good points and having a great race.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Earl Bamber: “I think COTA really suits the Cadillac, suits the nature of our car with quite a lot of high-speed corners. It has been a really good circuit for us. It was our best result last year. So, we’re looking forward to coming back. Obviously, the team is on a complete high from the 1-2 in Brazil, so we’re hoping for more good things. And I think we’ve just got to keep pestering that top five with both cars and then chipping away. I think the main goal for Cadillac and JOTA is to get a good ranking in the Constructors’ Championship. Second right now. It would be great to close the gap. Closing that gap is going to be tough. But if we’re always in the top five and we’re always there, we know we’re going to be closing in points and scoring big points. I think it’s super important to be in America. It’s really important for us with COTA being our home race. I think it’s such an emerging market for the World Endurance Championship, and I think COTA is a fitting place to go — just the whole atmosphere there. We get a great turnout of Cadillac fans. It was great that the Cadillac V-Club came out last year for our home race. So, that whole atmosphere brings a lot to the race weekend.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “COTA is a big challenge for everybody, a track with a variety of slow speed corners, medium sped corners, pretty high-speed corners and lots of elevation, so if you add the heat and humidity and enthusiastic crowd it’s quite an event. The whole Cadillac group is looking forward to that, and with the JOTA team we have specific goals for Texas. The U.S. is home and I want to put the 38 at the top and we know we have a good car for this track so we’re looking forward to bringing the Cadillac V-Series.R to Texas and putting it at the front.”

﻿Jenson Button: “I enjoy racing at COTA. It is a circuit that has a bit of everything to challenge the driver and team over a six-hour race, and I think it will suit our Cadillac V-Series.R. I also like the Austin area and the fans are very supportive. Being the home race for Cadillac, we’ll have a dedicated cheering section. After the 1-2 finish in Brazil, the team is looking to carry that momentum to the U.S. and deliver another victory for Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA.”

