TPC Racing Celebrates Labor Day Weekend with Strong Competition and a Memorable Porsche Evening

TPC Racing and Evan Hinkle Competitive Off The Trailer in the No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at Watkins Glen International

TPC Racing Welcomes Porsche Racing Legend Alwin Springer to the Team’s Maryland-Based Headquarters on Friday for 50 Years of ANDIAL: A Celebration at TPC organized by PCA Chesapeake

JESSUP, Maryland (September 1, 2025) – A legendary race track in New York, and the company of Porsche racing legends at TPC Racing headquarters in Maryland, combined for a competitive and more than memorable Labor Day holiday this past weekend for TPC Racing.

TPC Racing and Monoflo International team driver Evan Hinkle had a competitive Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama Porsche GT3 Cup debut together in the Saturday and Sunday Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama doubleheader on the legendary 3.45-mile Watkins Glen road course.

At the same time, TPC Racing principal Michael Levitas, who put in some laps of his own in his No. 236 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup late last week, left The Glen before the weekend’s races. He traveled back home to TPC Racing headquarters where he welcomed none other than Porsche racing legend Alwin Springer to the team’s new 40,000 square foot headquarters for the first time.

TPC and Levitas joined the PCA Chesapeake region in showcasing Springer on Friday evening for 50 Years of ANDIAL: A Celebration at TPC. The event was in recognition of the 1975 launch of ANDIAL, which quickly evolved into North America’s most successful Porsche tuning and performance operation. By the late 1980s, Springer had taken over leadership of Porsche Motorsports North America, ultimately building the program into the powerhouse it has become. Springer and Levitas were joined by other Porsche and PCA notables and a strong turnout of Chesapeake region members and guests for informal conversation and an insightful Q&A session.

Meanwhile, Hinkle was making his career competition debut at The Glen after a breakout double-podium Type 992 GT3 Cup Pro-Am weekend in late July at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in the No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Hinkle secured the pair of Pro-Am class third-place finishes in the July VIR weekend’s twin Porsche Sprint Challenge races for his best career series results to date.

Hinkle is in his third year of Porsche Sprint Challenge competition with TPC Racing but his first two seasons were in the Sprint Challenge Cayman class. He has made the jump to the top-tier GT3 Cup category along with Monoflo International and “trade-off” teammate Tillman Schmid this year. Hinkle’s VIR podiums came in his major race debut in a Porsche GT3 Cup

While TPC Racing has extensive and race-winning experience at The Glen, his debut at the track amazingly was Hinkle’s first Porsche Sprint Challenge race on a circuit other than VIR. He picked up right where he left off at VIR in July and challenged a talented field of drivers with extensive experience at Watkins Glen.

Hinkle immediately joined the fight up front in qualifying, the only “rookie” cracking the outright top-10 in the 30-car field with a sixth-place Pro-Am result that was eighth fastest overall. He ran the fourth fastest lap times in Saturday’s opening race, slower than only than the quick and experienced Pro-Am trio that finished on the podium in both weekend races.

Shaking off some in-race issues while fighting up front in both sprints at The Glen, Hinkle maintained his out-of-the-box top-10 form for his best showing of the weekend on Saturday. He finished seventh in Pro-Am and 10th overall.

Next up for TPC Racing in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America is the season-finale race weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in two weeks, September 12 – 14. Schmid will return to the wheel of the No. 277 for that weekend’s Sprint Challenge doubleheader with Hinkle then joining him for Sunday’s four-hour Porsche Endurance Challenge North America race that brings the curtain down on the 2025 season.

Michael Levitas, TPC Racing Principal: “It was great to be with the team on Wednesday and Thursday at Watkins Glen, and it was amazing how quickly we got the cars turned around and going fast. The team just did an amazing job, but I ran home to be with our guest Alwin Springer on Friday evening. I was overjoyed and excited to get back to the shop. Alwin was a guest speaker brought in by the local Porsche Club of America Chesapeake Region, and I just couldn’t miss that event. Seeing Alwin in our shop for the first time, it has been a while since I have seen him at all, but just hearing his stories, not just about Porsche racing, but even his struggles just to get to North America. It’s all amazing. Alwin is synonymous with Porsche racing in North America and winning races, and we are honored to have been part of that success in the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series era. Alwin is a true pillar of Porsche, and really a pillar of any sports car racing paddock he is in. He is universally revered and a true ‘racer’s racer.'”

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “A very memorable Labor Day weekend in so many ways, and I am proud of the TPC Racing team and Evan Hinkle for being a force to be reckoned with from the very beginning. The Glen is a hard track to come to for the first time and be lead-pack competitive, but Evan drove like a veteran despite having previous Porsche Sprint Challenge in just three races, and all of them at VIR. It is easy to forget he is still so new at this level of racing and learning. The four-hour Porsche Endurance finale will be perfect for both Evan and Tillman Schmid to gain more seat time and valuable experience in the USAC Porsche Sprint and Endurance series. We are already looking forward to getting back on track in two weeks with Evan and Tillman at Road Atlanta and ending the season with our best result yet for Monoflo International.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.