CHEVROLET NCS AT DARLINGTON 2: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

ROUND OF 16: RACE ONE

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2025

Allmendinger Leads Chevrolet with Top-Five Finish at Darlington Raceway

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger led Chevrolet to the checkered flag with a fifth-place finish in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway – the team’s second top-five finish of the season. Three different Chevrolet organizations were represented in the top-10 of the final running order, including Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team, who overcame damage during an opening lap incident to rebound for an eighth-place finish. Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar turned in his seventh top-10 of the season – driving his No. 77 Chevrolet to a ninth-place result.

With much of the playoff field plagued with problems throughout the opening race of the Round of 16, five Team Chevy championship contenders will head to World Wide Technology Raceway above the cutline – led by former champion, Kyle Larson, who drove his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a strong points day in the first two stages to build his cushion to now 38-points.

A trio of playoff contenders representing three Chevrolet organizations began their championship campaigns with top-10 qualifying efforts – led by the 2023 Southern 500 winner, Kyle Larson, who took the green-flag for the crown jewel event from the fifth position. Chaos ensued at the front of the field to bring the caution out on the opening lap, but all seven Team Chevy playoff contenders escaped without damage. The remainder of the opening stage went caution-free with the field seeing two sets of green-flag pit cycles. Remaining a steady fixture in the top-10 of the opening stage were Ross Chastain and Larson, who took the first green-white checkered flag in the fourth and sixth positions, respectively.

Picking up right where he left off, Ross Chastain made the move up into the runner-up position when the second natural caution of the race fell on Lap 151. With a majority of the lead pack opting to hit pit road, the No. 1 pit crew powered off a stop to keep Chastain on the front-row for the restart. With a valiant effort to battle then-race leader, Chase Briscoe, for the top position, Chastain ultimately settled his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet back into the second position near the halfway point of Stage Two. Battling overall loose conditions, Chastain held onto a position in the top-five before crew chief, Phil Surgen, called his driver to pit road during the green-flag cycle with 43 laps to go in the stage. As the field cycled through for the next green-flag run, it was playoff contenders Larson and Chastain that found their way back into the top-five before a pair of cautions flew during the closing laps of Stage Two. The duo went on to add onto an already strong points night with back-to-back top-six stage finishes.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th – AJ Allmendinger

8th – Kyle Busch

9th – Carson Hocevar

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 27 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 12

Poles: 10

Top-Fives: 53

Top 10s: 114

Stage Wins: 22

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 will continue at World Wide Technology Raceway with the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, September 7, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

﻿Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 11th

“We were the best Chevrolet for a lot of the night. We were racing around the No. 5 (Kyle Larson), which we haven’t been doing much this year, so that was step one if we want to do anything this year in the playoffs. We had to be faster and we were. I was proud to be up there fighting with him and racing around him because he and the No. 24 (William Byron) have been the benchmark a lot of the year. To carry the flag for Chevrolet a lot tonight is something to be proud of. We just had a fueling issue there at the end and it took us back.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 23rd

“We started OK and then we just had issues throughout the race. We got too tight in that one run and just couldn’t overcome it. We kind of got it back going the other direction; made some passes and got up to around 18th. We hit pit road and the caution came out. It was just unfortunate. We just struggled with our No. 3 BPS/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet and didn’t execute like we needed to. We just have to do better. But all-in-all, we’re not that far below the cutline. We just need to have a solid finish in the next two races of this round.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 19th

“It was a good thing we were able to get those stage points early. I felt pretty average all night. We had a lot of stack-ups on the restarts. I’m not sure why, but we had a big one there in the final stage and we just struggled after that. I’m not sure if the splitter got bent up or what happened, but it just took all my problems and made it all worse. We also had radio issues and all sorts of other problems, so to have a bad race and still gain on the cutline is rewarding. Obviously, we want more on this No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet team. It’s typically a good track for us, so I’m not sure, but we’ll regroup and hopefully rebound in the next two races.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 8th

“The No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet was a strong car tonight in Darlington. We got caught up in the wreck on the initial lap of the race, but thanks to the hard work of our pit crew, they got us back on track and we raced our way to the front of the field. We struggled on restarts, but our adjustments on pit stops kept us competitive and let us leave with a top-10 finish.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 17th

“It was a long night for the No. 9 NAPA Chevy team. We clawed our way up into the top-10. We went long on that one run in the second stage. Everybody had gotten really aggressive shorting it, so we just thought we’d tried to run long and see what happened. As soon as we did that and got eight or 10 laps in, the caution came out. We came in and ended up having an issue on pit road and, unfortunately, it all kind of happened at the same time on that next cycle. We just had to put our heads down and grind it out.

We just have to keep pushing at it. We just have to put our heads together and try to execute better at Gateway. Appreciate all the effort from everyone at NAPA, Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports. Everyone is working really hard, we just have to put our heads together and figure out how to go forward.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

“It feels awesome to get a top-five finish with our No. 16 Black’s Tire Chevrolet. Darlington (Raceway) has owned me, and I’ve worked hard trying to study this place. Our Black’s Tire Chevy was awesome all night. Trent Owens (crew chief) did a phenomenal job on the adjustments. We just kept fighting all race long. I’m constantly trying to learn around this place. My pit crew were absolutely phenomenal and that’s what got us near the front, and then we could just hold the track position. I’m just so proud of everyone on this team. It was a well-executed night all around. It just feels good to get around this place decent and come out with a strong finish.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 21st

“We just struggled all night. I thought the short run was a struggle. I was hoping we’d be able to pay on the backend and have some long run pace, but we would just fall off a cliff. A lot of the time, the pit cycles would kind of save us where we could just pit right when we started to struggle, but the last run was really long. As good as we normally are here, it’s definitely a bummer. Appreciate All-Pro Auto Reconditioning, Chevrolet and everyone on this No. 24 team. We’ve definitely got some work to do. We’ll go to Gateway and try to be better there.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 33rd

“Not the day we were hoping for with our Delaware Life Chevrolet; we had some decent pace during Stage Two, but just couldn’t put it all together and fell a lap down. After that we had an issue with one of our tires and just didn’t have enough race left to earn those laps back. We have some things to look into so we can figure out exactly what happened, but just not our day here in Darlington.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 32nd

“It was a tough day for the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet team. Our car was very different from yesterday. Stephen (Doran, crew chief) didn’t give up on tuning on it, but we just couldn’t make it better. We tried something different with strategy, but got a caution at the wrong time and couldn’t rebound from it.”

