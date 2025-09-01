Honda to Provide Official Vehicles for World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 as Official Global Partner

Contributing to the realization of an environmentally-responsible and safe event with a wide variety of mobility products

TOKYO, Japan, September 1, 2025 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda), an official global partner of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), today revealed the list of Honda vehicles to be used as the official vehicles for WCH Tokyo 25, to be held September 13 through 21, 2025.

With its theme for WCH Tokyo 25 — “Maximizing the excitement and inspiration from the athletes’ great performance, through the realization of an environmentally-responsible and safe event by providing a wide variety of mobility products equipped with innovative technologies”— Honda will provide a diverse lineup of approximately 120 vehicles, mostly environmentally-responsible vehicles, including fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). All Honda vehicles to be provided as official vehicles will feature a special wrap designed exclusively for the WHC Tokyo 25.

Intended use Model Competition operation Men’s and Women’s Marathon Chief Judge’s vehicle CR-V e:FCEV Official timing vehicle N-VAN e: Course check vehicle All-new Prelude Course check vehicle N-ONE e: Camera bikes CUV e: Supplying electricity to antenna mats for measurement split times Power Exporter e: 6000 / 9000 Throwing events Radio-controlled car for retrieval and transportation of throwing implements 1/4 model of Honda 0 SUV Prototype Overall event operation Transportation vehicles CR-V e:FCEV Step WGN e:HEV model Odyssey e:HEV model ZR-V e:HEV model Personal mobility devices UNI-ONE Striemo (product of Striemo, Inc.*1)

*1 A company originated from the Honda new business creation program, IGNITION.

To support men’s and women’s marathon races, the CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell vehicle will serve as the Chief Judge’s vehicle, and N-VAN e: commercial-use mini-EV equipped with Seiko timing equipment will serve as the official timing vehicle. In addition, Honda will provide the Power Exporter e: 6000 and Power Exporter e: 9000 portable external power output devices, which will take electricity from the N-VAN e: and supply electricity to mat antennas stationed at each 5km point on the course to measure the 5km splits of each runner.

The all-new Prelude specialty sport model and all-new N-ONE e: mini-EV will be used as course check vehicle to ensure a safe environment before each race. Both vehicles are all-new models scheduled to go on sale in fall 2025. Moreover, the CUV e: electric personal commuter model capable of two-up riding powered by the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable battery will be used as camera bikes to capture the performances of the runners.

For the transportation of WCH Tokyo 25 personnel and participants, Honda will provide the CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell electric vehicle, as well as hybrid-electric models, including Step WGN e:HEV, Odyssey e:HEV and ZR-V e:HEV.

Furthermore, to enhance mobility and help reduce the workload of WCH Tokyo 25 staff and other stakeholders supporting operation of the WCH Tokyo 25, will utilize Honda UNI-ONE, a hands-free seated personal mobility device the user can steer simply by shifting body weight while sitting.

Vehicle exhibit inside the stadium and radio-controlled car for event operations support

During the WCH Tokyo 25, for the first time in the history of the World Athletics Championships, a vehicle exhibit will be placed inside the stadium. The vehicle to be on display at the Japan National Stadium is the Honda 0 SUV Prototype. The production model based on this prototype model is scheduled to go on sale first in North America in 2026, followed by global sales. In addition, Honda produced a 1/4 scale radio-controlled model of the Honda 0 SUV Prototype exclusively for the WCH Tokyo 25. This RC car will be used in the throwing events — javelin, hammer, and discus — to retrieve throwing implements and transport them quickly and safely, thereby reducing the workload of staff and contributing to the smooth operation of the throwing events.

Honda mobility products exhibit outside the stadium

Honda mobility products which will support the WCH Tokyo 25 will be exhibited in an area in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, adjacent to the National Stadium. The exhibit will feature immersive backgrounds and other effects to create the impression as if the vehicles are in motion, which will offer a unique photo spot for visitors. Moreover, visitors will be able to take photos on the CUV e:, the police motorcycle version of Honda NT1100, and the UNI-ONE. These exhibits are designed to offer experiences through which visitors can feel more connected to the WCH Tokyo 25

Honda vehicles and devices on display

Automobiles:

All-new Prelude,

N-VAN e: (with special WCH Tokyo 25 wrap)

Motorcycles:

CUV e: (with special WCH Tokyo 25 wrap)

NT1100 (police motorcycle version)

Next-generation mobility:

UNI-ONE (with special WCH Tokyo 25 wrap)

Radio-controlled car:

1/4 scale radio-controlled model of Honda 0 SUV Prototype to be used for retrieval of throwing implements:

About WCH Tokyo 25

Event Name: World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 Organizer/Host: Organizer: World Athletics Host: Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) Event Period: September 13 – 21, 2025 (9 days) Number of Participating Countries and Territories: Approximately 200 Number of Participating Athletes: Approximately over 2,000 Event Venue: Japan National Stadium and other facilities in Tokyo, Japan

Honda special World Athletics website

Honda will continuously share its stories and passion for supporting athletes who take on challenges in the WCH Tokyo 25 and introduce a wide variety of Honda vehicles serving active roles during the event.

URL:

https://global.honda/jp/WorldAthletics/ (Japanese)

https://global.honda/en/WorldAthletics/ (English)

Based on the Honda vision for its sports activities – “To increase the number of people who take on challenges through sports activities and make the lives of all people more enjoyable” – Honda will continue to support various athletes who take on challenges toward the realization of their own dreams.