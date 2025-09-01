NHRA

Tasca Racing Battles Through Indy, Earns Round Win at NHRA U.S. Nationals

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Indianapolis, IN – September 1, 2025 – Bob Tasca III and the Ford Performance Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car team put together a weekend of consistent progress and determination at the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals, highlighted by a first-round victory and the fastest speed of the entire Funny Car field on race day.

The team opened qualifying strong on Friday with a 3.935 ET at 299.93 mph, securing the ninth spot early. Saturday brought challenges, with tire smoke in Q2 and overpowering the track in Q3, but the crew gathered valuable data to fine-tune their setup.

Sunday was a turning point. In Q4, Tasca laid down the team’s smoothest run of the season with a 3.972 ET at 327.43 mph. That momentum carried into Q5, where a 3.961 ET at 327.74 mph locked the team into the No. 10 qualifying position heading into Monday eliminations.

On Labor Day, Tasca delivered one of the best runs of the weekend in round one, posting a blistering 3.868 ET at 337.24 mph to take out J.R. Todd. That run marked the quickest ET of the round and the top speed of the entire weekend for the Funny Car category. In round two, Tasca lined up against Austin Prock but smoked the tires almost immediately, ending the team’s bid for a deeper run into eliminations.

“We’ve been chipping away at this hot rod all year, and Indy showed what this Ford Mustang Dark Horse is capable of,” said Tasca. “That first-round pass was smooth, and to put up the top speed of the weekend shows we’re headed in the right direction. The data we’ve gathered here is going to pay off as we push into the Countdown.”

The Tasca Racing team now turns its focus to the next stop on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule, with confidence that their hard work and data from Indy will help them compete for wins in the final stretch of the season.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
PROCK NETS BIG PAYDAY WITH PLAYNHRA FUNNY CAR ALL-STAR CALLOUT WIN AT CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington
01:19
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland
01:57
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim wins the Truck Series Playoff Opener at Darlington
01:21
Video thumbnail
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington and Portland
01:17

Latest articles

Scott McLaughlin out-duels Kyffin Simpson for third at Nashville

Tucker White -
Scott McLaughlin walked into the deadline room at Nashville Superspeedway with a bottle of champagne in his hand.
Read more

AM Racing to Launch Second NASCAR Xfinity Series Team at Worldwide Technology Raceway at...

Official Release -
AM Racing announced today the expansion of its NASCAR Xfinity Series program by adding a second entry for Saturday night’s Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at Worldwide Technology Raceway
Read more

Early Spin Derails Berry’s Night at Darlington

Official Release -
A first-lap spin in Turn 2 left the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse battered in the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Read more

Honda to Provide Official Vehicles for World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 as Official Global...

Official Release -
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda), an official global partner of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), today revealed the list of Honda vehicles to be used as the official vehicles for WCH Tokyo 25, to be held September 13 through 21, 2025.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category