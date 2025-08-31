PROCK NETS BIG PAYDAY WITH PLAYNHRA FUNNY CAR ALL-STAR CALLOUT WIN AT CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

Force, Beckman, Anderson & Herrera all qualify No. 1 at The Big Go

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 31, 2025) – Funny Car points leader Austin Prock won the PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, defeating Ron Capps in the final round of the specialty race at the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all qualified No. 1 at the 14th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Prock went a Sunday-best 3.873-seconds at 333.00 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Quality Tools Chevrolet SS, driving past Capps to win his first career bonus race for John Force Racing. Prock beat Cruz Pedregon and Matt Hagan earlier in the day to set up the marquee matchup with Capps.

Capps made it close early, but Prock drove away with a stellar run to close out the day. It also gave Prock, who had struggled throughout qualifying this weekend, the No. 2 spot in qualifying and the chance for a massive double-up weekend. He’ll also clinch the regular-season championship, already netting the reigning world champion $230,000 this weekend.

“You always want to take out your sponsor’s competitors. We raced Cruz [Pedregon, Snap-on Tools] this morning, so we had ‘Tools Wars’ this morning first round and then worked out to where we had a Tool War in the final against Ron Capps [Carlyle Tools],” Prock said. “So anytime we turn on the win light, it’s exciting, but when you’re racing against one of your sponsor’s competitors, and you can turn on the win light, it tastes a little better. So, all the people at Cornwall Tools were definitely stoked that we got the job done.

“All eight of these cars were hitters today. Everyone was running really well, so to get the job done with that 3.87 felt good. I knew we were going to send it, but I didn’t think we were going to send it like that, and it was smooth as glass. That 3.87 was stout on that race track and definitely gives us some confidence going into tomorrow.”

Prock’s teammate, Jack Beckman, took the No. 1 spot in his “Brute Force” tribute car thanks to Friday’s 3.865 at 332.26 in his 12,000-horsepower Peak Chevrolet SS. It handed the former world champion his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season and raceday begins with a first-round matchup with Justin Schriefer.

Beckman has won twice at the U.S. Nationals in Funny Car, but a third in his “Brute Force” would certainly be special for the veteran. Capps qualified third with a 3.877 at 331.69.

“We know exactly what we need to do for race day and tomorrow’s going to be exceptionally quick first round because we’re starting an hour early,” Beckman said. “This race is as big as it gets, and it doesn’t take much other than riding the scooter up and down both sides of the racetrack to realize this is the biggest race. But until I won Indy in 2015, it took winning it to realize how big it was to win it.”

In Top Fuel, Brittany Force will take the No. 1 spot into Monday as the two-time world champion looks for her first victory at the world’s biggest drag race. Friday’s run of 3.666 at 339.79 in her 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Quality Tools dragster held strong, handing the standout her fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 56th in her career.

She made a series of solid runs the rest of the weekend as well, giving the 18-time event winner confidence heading into Monday. Force will open eliminations against Ida Zetterstrom, hoping to pick up her first Indy win. She has accomplished nearly everything in the sport minus a victory at The Big Go – something she hopes to change on Monday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“We feel ready and confident going into race day tomorrow,” Force said. “You can’t look at all the excitement that is Indy. For me, it’s just, it’s no different than when we were running in Brainerd last weekend, or two weeks from now when we’ll be running in Reading. Our focus is always one run at a time, and we want to win everywhere we go. It doesn’t matter what racetrack we’re at or what event is happening. We always want to win.

“Now, the U.S. Nationals? Yes, this is a special one. This is on everybody’s bucket list. Everybody wants to win here, especially our team.”

Jordan Vandergriff qualified second with a 3.683 at 333.33 and T.J. Zizzo’s 3.695 at 333.08 puts him third. Shawn Langdon set a track speed record with a massive blast of 340.90.

Pro Stock’s Greg Anderson finished as the No. 1 qualifier for the sixth time this season thanks to Friday’s track-record run of 6.491 at 210.44 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro. It’s the 138th career No. 1 spot for the reigning world champion – tying him with Warren Johnson for the most in Pro Stock history – and there’s plenty on the line on Monday for Anderson. He remains in a tight battle with teammate Dallas Glenn for the regular season championship – separated by just a handful of points – and there’s also a chance for an eighth Indy win.

“It’s pretty cool when you can tie Warren’s records,” Anderson said. “We’ve been having a blast out here this weekend. It’s beautiful out here and we’ve made five great runs, and we’re hoping for four more tomorrow. We’ll see what tomorrow brings, but hopefully we can make some more history tomorrow.”

Glenn qualified second with a 6.510 at 210.90 and Erica Enders took third after her 6.516 at 211.39.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Gaige Herrera closed out qualifying in impressive fashion, setting the track E.T. record to end the day with a run of 6.738 at 200.98 in his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki. Herrera set the track record during the opening session on Friday and then closed out qualifying even better as he attempts to win the world’s biggest drag race for a second straight year.

Herrera also earned his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and can close out the regular-season championship on Monday.

“I didn’t think we’d run better than we did on Friday night because it’s definitely warmer than it was Friday, but we literally put the same tune-up back in the bike and that’s what it ran,” Herrera said. “We’re not used to running here in Indy with such beautiful weather. I think that’s probably the best part about this whole weekend so far is the weather.

“I’m also happy about my lights. Today, I was .009 and then .002, so, I feel like that gives me a lot of momentum going into tomorrow. I feel like I’ve got my spot on the Christmas tree and just don’t want to push it too much harder tomorrow.”

Richard Gadson took second with a 6.744 at 201.01 and Brayden Davis qualified third after going 6.753 at 200.50.

Eliminations for the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals begin at 10 a.m. ET on Monday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the 14th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Sunday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.666 seconds, 339.79 mph vs. 16. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.824, 325.30; 2. Jordan Vandergriff, 3.683, 333.33 vs. 15. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.799, 296.63; 3. T.J. Zizzo, 3.695, 333.08 vs. 14. Jasmine Salinas, 3.775, 326.56; 4. Doug Kalitta, 3.697, 329.99 vs. 13. Tony Schumacher, 3.765, 334.57; 5. Antron Brown, 3.702, 332.75 vs. 12. Justin Ashley, 3.757, 333.41; 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.712, 337.24 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.745, 334.65; 7. Steve Torrence, 3.727, 332.10 vs. 10. Tony Stewart, 3.744, 328.78; 8. Josh Hart, 3.733, 334.73 vs. 9. Tripp Tatum, 3.737, 316.60.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Lex Joon, 5.065, 150.25.

Funny Car — 1. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.865, 332.26 vs. 16. Justin Schriefer, Dodge Charger, 4.103, 280.78; 2. Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.873, 333.00 vs. 15. Julie Nataas, Toyota GR Supra, 4.099, 279.85; 3. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.877, 331.69 vs. 14. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 3.976, 326.71; 4. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.891, 329.02 vs. 13. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.962, 307.02; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.893, 330.88 vs. 12. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.957, 311.56; 6. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.900,

324.83 vs. 11. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.952, 325.30; 7. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.904, 323.50 vs. 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.935, 299.93; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.909, 326.40 vs. 9. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.927, 322.81.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris King, 4.120, 299.53; 18. Alex Laughlin, 4.255, 277.03; 19. Dave Richards, 4.698, 208.65.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.491, 210.44 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.589, 209.46; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.510, 210.90 vs. 15. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.570, 209.98; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.516, 211.39 vs. 14. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.566, 209.46; 4. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.529, 210.08 vs. 13. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.549, 209.62; 5. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.529, 209.75 vs. 12. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.545, 210.18; 6. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.532, 210.44 vs. 11. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.540, 209.79; 7. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.533, 209.04 vs. 10. Jeg

Coughlin, Camaro, 6.538, 209.69; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.535, 208.49 vs. 9. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.537, 209.88.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris McGaha, 6.603, 209.98; 18. Derrick Reese, 6.617, 207.69; 19. Kenny Delco, 6.621, 207.75; 20. Troy Coughlin Jr., 10.514, 85.18.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.738, 201.16 vs. 16. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.899, 195.19; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.744, 201.01 vs. 15. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 6.888, 195.73; 3. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.753, 200.50 vs. 14. Dystany Spurlock, Buell, 6.867, 197.25; 4. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.756, 201.07 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.863, 196.42; 5. John Hall, Beull, 6.757, 201.70 vs. 12. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.858, 195.19; 6. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.812, 201.73 vs. 11. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.853, 198.67; 7. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.815, 198.20 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.837, 196.10; 8. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.817, 199.29 vs. 9. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.835, 197.86.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Charles Poskey, 7.121, 190.73; 18. Geno Scali, 7.156, 189.12; 19. Wesley Wells, 7.233, 185.92.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday’s PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout final results from the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.873, 333.00 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.048, 302.01.

INDIANAPOLIS — PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout final round-by-round results from the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

PLAYNHRA FUNNY CAR ALL-STAR CALLOUT:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.931, 328.62 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 9.289, 80.77; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.939, 329.50 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 9.260, 93.89; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.907, 332.10 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.967, 327.66; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.951, 332.02 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.972, 327.43;

SEMIFINALS — R. Capps, 3.912, 333.33 def. J. Beckman, 3.993, 282.01; A. Prock, 3.910, 333.66 def. M. Hagan, 3.965, 330.07;

FINAL — A. Prock, 3.873, 333.00 def. R. Capps, 4.048, 302.01.