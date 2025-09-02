CORVETTE RACING AT COTA: Coming to America

TF Sport brings Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs home for critical race in championship

DETROIT (September 2, 2025) – TF Sport is bringing its pair of Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs home to the United States at Circuit of The Americas for the FIA World Endurance Championship’s lone race in North America.

The six-hour Lone Star Le Mans is the sixth of eight rounds in the FIA WEC this season and the first since mid-July. Both TF Sport entries sit in the top-five in both the LMGT3 Drivers and Teams championship standings heading to the Lone Star State.

This year’s race at COTA is the second for the TF/Corvette combo with one of the team’s Z06 GT3.Rs finishing in the points last year.

No. 33 TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R

TF Sport’s Ben Keating will be front and center as he races in his home state for the first time in a Corvette. Keating, Jonny Edgar and Corvette factory driver Daniel Juncadella enter COTA third in the LMGT3 championship and searching for their first podium since a season-opening victory at Qatar.

Juncadella was part of the TF Sport lineup last year that finished eighth in class driving the No. 82 Corvette lineup. He made up seven positions during his 2.5-hour stint to cap his debut race at Circuit of The Americas. Keating was also part of last year’s Lone Star Le Mans in LMGT3 and has four GT-class victories at the circuit to his credit in IMSA competition from 2013-2017.

Edgar is making his first career start at COTA and is coming off a strong run at Sāo Paulo in the previous WEC round. He drove the final two hours and was the fastest Corvette driver in the race as the No. 33 trio finished seventh in class.

No. 81 TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R

No entry in LMGT3 has the momentum of TF Sport’s No. 81 Corvette. The trio of factory driver Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Tom Van Rompuy arrives at COTA on the heels of a third-place finish at Le Mans and a runner-up result at Sāo Paulo to vault up into fifth place in the Drivers Championship standings.

The No. 81 Corvette was on course for a similar result in the second half of year’s Lone Star Le Mans. Running second at the time, the Corvette suffered heavy contact from another competitor which knocked it down the order and eventually into the garage for a heart-breaking retirement.

Eastwood and Andrade already have been part of a winning TF Sport effort this year with a victory in the ELMS in their No. 82 Corvette. Van Rompuy, who made his COTA debut last year along with Andrade, hopes to keep his strong season going with what would be his fifth Hyperpole appearance in six races.

The six-hour Lone Star Le Mans is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 7. Full, live television coverage is available on the MotorTrend in the United States. Live streaming coverage of Free Practice 3, qualifying and the race will be available on the FIA WEC app and the MAX app in the United States.

TF SPORT PRE-EVENT QUOTES

DANI JUNCADELLA, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Being back in the U.S. is always pretty cool. COTA is actually a track that surprised me quite positively last year. With these tracks that have a lot of asphalt runoffs, it can be misguiding sometimes when you think it’s an easy track. But COTA has a lot of technical corners; it’s a very cool Sector One with a lot of high-speed, flowing corners. This also is a challenging race with the heat. Last year was super-hot but I like the big challenges like that. It makes the racing harder and more exciting for everyone. We’re coming off a couple of difficult races with some unlucky situations that were out of our control, but we are still third in the championship. There are three rounds to go and considering the success weight that the leaders are carrying, I think we are in a good position to fight for big points. That should play in our favor to fight in the championship for the last few races. I’m hoping for a strong result in COTA, especially as a home race for Corvette and Ben. The car was good last year as well, so I expect that we will be strong.”

JONNY EDGAR, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I am looking forward to racing at COTA for the first time as this looks like a great track to drive. The last two races have been quite difficult and our results haven’t reflected the pace we have had, so hopefully we can have an issue-free race and score good points for the championship. On top of all that, it would be nice to have a good result for Corvette and Ben’s home race.”

BEN KEATING, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I love racing all around the world, but there is no place like home! I am excited to help host the WEC in Texas. This is home for Corvette and home for me. I have a lot of great results at COTA from the past years. Our No. 33 Corvette needs a great result to stay in the championship hunt for 2025. So this race is extremely important, but I believe we are up for the challenge!”

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “COTA was a good event for the Corvette last year. On our side, we didn’t have a good run, but the sister car was super strong, as were we; we just got caught up in a few incidents that pretty much did us in. From my side, there are a couple of question marks with the hard-compound tire. In the Corvette, we’re so good on tire deg, especially on the Goodyear, that the hard tire at COTA and Bahrain will probably bring the others a bit closer to us toward the end of the stint, but hopefully we still will have a bit of a delta to work with. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s a tough track, you know, especially in that heat. Everything’s screaming… the tires are screaming, drivers are screaming with the heat. But we’re on a good momentum swing with TF Sport and the Corvette. Even if you look back at 2024, we were really good in these last three events toward the end of our first season. We’ve been much stronger up to this point this year so hopefully then we can be stronger still in these last three.”

2025 FIA World Endurance Championship Points

LMGT3 Drivers Standings

Riccardo Pera/Richard Lietz/Ryan Hardwick – 89 Alessio Rovera/Francois Heriau/Simon Mann – 76 Ben Keating/Daniel Juncadella/Jonny Edgar – 66 Clemens Schmid/Jose Maria Lopez/Petru Umbrarescu – 57 Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 56

LMGT3 Teams Standings

No. 92 Manthey 1ST Phorm – 89 No. 21 Vista AF Corse – 76 No. 33 TF Sport – 66 No. 87 Akkodis ASP Team – 57 No. 81 TF Sport – 56

Corvette Racing at COTA: By the Numbers

3: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at COTA since 2013 – Corvette C6.R (2013), Corvette C7.R (2014-2019) and the mid-engine Corvette C8.R – which raced at COTA for the first time in WEC competition in 2020 – and Z06 GT3.R, both of which are eighth-gen Corvettes

5: Class wins at COTA for Corvette Racing entries in two championships: IMSA and GT World Challenge America. The latest came this year from DXDT Racing in GT World Challenge America Pro-Am

11: Wins this year for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R including two earlier this year at Circuit of The Americas

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

32: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Fuji, Houston, Imola, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

39: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ross Chouest in GT America at Road America

72: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Olivier Hart for Steller Motorsport at the 24 Hours of Spa

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

148: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 13 in GT World Challenge America, three in GT World Challenge Asia and one each in the European Le Mans Series and GT America

360: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

5,474: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing in its eight previous events at Circuit of The Americas. That represents more than 30 trips across the Texas Panhandle.

447,340.24: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon and more than halfway back!

Corvette Racing at Circuit of The Americas (wins in bold)

2013 – IMSA

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 11th in GT

2014 – IMSA

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 9th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 10th in GTLM

2014 – FIA WEC

No. 65 Corvette C7.R: Tommy Milner/Jordan Taylor/Ricky Taylor – 7th in GTE Pro

2015 – IMSA

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen: 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner: 8th in GTLM

2016 – IMSA

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen: 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner: 5th in GTLM

2017 – IMSA

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen: 1st in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner: 7th in GTLM

2020 – FIA WEC

No. 63 Corvette C8.R: Jan Magnussen/Mike Rockenfeller: 6th in GTE Pro

2024 – GT World Challenge

No. 63 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Alec Udell – 1st,1st in Pro

No. 08 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Bryan Sellers/Scott Smithson – 6th, 11th in Pro-Am

2024 – FIA World Endurance Championship

No. 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 16th in LMGT3

No. 82 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Daniel Juncadella/Sebastien Baud/Hiroshi Koizumi – 8th in LMGT3

2025 – GT World Challenge

No. 11 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Blake McDonald – 1st, 3rd in Pro-Am

No. 50 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Ross Chouest/Aaron Povoledo – 8th, 11th in Pro-Am

No. 50 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Ross Chouest – 4th, 3rd in GT America SRO3

