The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway Outlook

By SM Staff
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, September 7 at 3 p.m. ET. This is the first time that WWTR has hosted a NNCS Playoff race.

Michael McDowell captured the pole for last season’s race with a lap of 138.598 mph (32.468 seconds), and Austin Cindric took advantage of teammate Ryan Blaney running out of fuel on the final lap to win the third annual running of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.

Track & Race Information for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Race Purse: $9,797,935
Track Size: 1.25-miles
Track Type: Paved asphalt oval
Banking in the Turns 1 & 2: 11 degrees
Banking in the Turns 3 & 4: 9 degrees
Race Length: 240 laps (300 miles)

Time

Sunday, September 7 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 45 laps
Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (ends on Lap 140)
Final Stage Length: 100 laps (ends on Lap 240)

Who and what should you look out for at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Three different drivers have won an NCS race at WWTR: Joey Logano (2022), Kyle Busch (2023), and Austin Cindric (2024).

Top-Five Active Driver Finishes

RankActive DriverTop-5 Finishes
1Joey Logano3
2Denny Hamlin2
3Kyle Busch2
4Austin Cindric1
5Brad Keselowski1
6Kyle Larson1
7Ryan Blaney1
8Tyler Reddick1

Top-10 in Average Finishing Position:

RankActive DriverAverage Finish# Races
1Joey Logano33
2Austin Cindric8.3333
3Kyle Larson8.6673
4Christopher Bell93
5Ryan Blaney11.3333
6AJ Allmendinger122
7Denny Hamlin12.6673
8Kyle Busch12.6673
9Chris Buescher132
10Justin Haley133
  • Ryan Blaney leads the NCS in average starting position with a 3.333 in three starts. Blaney has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 11.333.
  • Joey Logano leads the NCS in average finishes at WWTR with a 3.0. Logano has one win, three top fives, and three top 10s.
  • Kyle Busch leads the NCS in laps led at WWTR with 202 laps led.
  • Kyle Larson has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 8.667.
  • Ryan Blaney has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 11.333.
  • Austin Cindric has one win, one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 8.333.
