The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, September 7 at 3 p.m. ET. This is the first time that WWTR has hosted a NNCS Playoff race.
Michael McDowell captured the pole for last season’s race with a lap of 138.598 mph (32.468 seconds), and Austin Cindric took advantage of teammate Ryan Blaney running out of fuel on the final lap to win the third annual running of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.
Track & Race Information for the Enjoy Illinois 300
Race Purse: $9,797,935
Track Size: 1.25-miles
Track Type: Paved asphalt oval
Banking in the Turns 1 & 2: 11 degrees
Banking in the Turns 3 & 4: 9 degrees
Race Length: 240 laps (300 miles)
Time
Sunday, September 7 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 45 laps
Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (ends on Lap 140)
Final Stage Length: 100 laps (ends on Lap 240)
Who and what should you look out for at World Wide Technology Raceway?
Three different drivers have won an NCS race at WWTR: Joey Logano (2022), Kyle Busch (2023), and Austin Cindric (2024).
Top-Five Active Driver Finishes
|Rank
|Active Driver
|Top-5 Finishes
|1
|Joey Logano
|3
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|3
|Kyle Busch
|2
|4
|Austin Cindric
|1
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|6
|Kyle Larson
|1
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|1
Top-10 in Average Finishing Position:
|Rank
|Active Driver
|Average Finish
|# Races
|1
|Joey Logano
|3
|3
|2
|Austin Cindric
|8.333
|3
|3
|Kyle Larson
|8.667
|3
|4
|Christopher Bell
|9
|3
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|11.333
|3
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|12
|2
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|12.667
|3
|8
|Kyle Busch
|12.667
|3
|9
|Chris Buescher
|13
|2
|10
|Justin Haley
|13
|3
- Ryan Blaney leads the NCS in average starting position with a 3.333 in three starts. Blaney has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 11.333.
- Joey Logano leads the NCS in average finishes at WWTR with a 3.0. Logano has one win, three top fives, and three top 10s.
- Kyle Busch leads the NCS in laps led at WWTR with 202 laps led.
- Kyle Larson has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 8.667.
- Ryan Blaney has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 11.333.
- Austin Cindric has one win, one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 8.333.