The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, September 7 at 3 p.m. ET. This is the first time that WWTR has hosted a NNCS Playoff race.

Michael McDowell captured the pole for last season’s race with a lap of 138.598 mph (32.468 seconds), and Austin Cindric took advantage of teammate Ryan Blaney running out of fuel on the final lap to win the third annual running of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.

Track & Race Information for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Race Purse: $9,797,935

Track Size: 1.25-miles

Track Type: Paved asphalt oval

Banking in the Turns 1 & 2: 11 degrees

Banking in the Turns 3 & 4: 9 degrees

Race Length: 240 laps (300 miles)

Time

Sunday, September 7 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 45 laps

Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (ends on Lap 140)

Final Stage Length: 100 laps (ends on Lap 240)

Who and what should you look out for at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Three different drivers have won an NCS race at WWTR: Joey Logano (2022), Kyle Busch (2023), and Austin Cindric (2024).

Top-Five Active Driver Finishes

Rank Active Driver Top-5 Finishes 1 Joey Logano 3 2 Denny Hamlin 2 3 Kyle Busch 2 4 Austin Cindric 1 5 Brad Keselowski 1 6 Kyle Larson 1 7 Ryan Blaney 1 8 Tyler Reddick 1

Top-10 in Average Finishing Position:

Rank Active Driver Average Finish # Races 1 Joey Logano 3 3 2 Austin Cindric 8.333 3 3 Kyle Larson 8.667 3 4 Christopher Bell 9 3 5 Ryan Blaney 11.333 3 6 AJ Allmendinger 12 2 7 Denny Hamlin 12.667 3 8 Kyle Busch 12.667 3 9 Chris Buescher 13 2 10 Justin Haley 13 3