Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights – World Wide Technology Raceway

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read


This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. It will be the second race in the Cup Series Playoffs and the final regular season race of the Xfinity Series season.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to competition on Sept. 11 at Bristol Motor Speedway and wraps up the regular season on Sept. 20 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Cup Series Highlights

This weekend will be the fourth NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR)- 2022-2025. Austin Cindric is the returning race winner.

Joey Logano has finished in the top-five in all three races at WWTR and won the 2022 race. He is the only driver who has finished in the top-10 in all three races.

All three of the races at WWTR were won by different drivers: Joey Logano (2022), Kyle Busch (2023) and Austin Cindric (2024).

Kyle Busch’s last trip to victory lane was in 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway. It has been 84 races since his win at Gateway.

The last seven races of the current season have been won by different drivers.

Xfinity Series Highlights

This weekend will be the first Xfinity Series race at the track since 2010 and the 15th all-time.

It will also mark the final race of the Xfinity Series regular season.

Nine drivers are locked into the Playoffs – 8 race winners and Carson Kvapil, who is locked in on points, leaving three available Playoff spots.

Justin Allgaier will make his 497th career start this weekend at WWTR and tie Mike Wallace for fifth-most starts all-time.

Friday, Sept. 5 – Xfinity Series

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice at Gateway
Timed – All Entries: 50 Minutes
CW App

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Xfinity Series

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying at Gateway – CW App
Impound – All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog
Stages: 35/70/160 Laps = 200 miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,651,939
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Cup Series

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice at Gateway (Timed)
Group 1: 25 Minutes/Group 2: 25 Minutes
truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying at Gateway
Impound – All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap
truTV/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Sept.7 – Cup Series

3 p.m.: Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Stages: 45/140/240 Laps = 300 miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,797,935
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
