BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY NAMES GOD’S PIT CREW AS A NEIGHBORHOOD HERO TO BE HONORED AT AMERICA’S NIGHT RACE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 4, 2025) – When unexpected trouble comes around, God’s Pit Crew in south central Virginia stands ready at a moment’s notice and rises to the occasion on multiple fronts to help those in need. The dynamic service organization stands tall as a beacon of hope during natural disasters and has been doing so for 26 years.

Randy and Terri Johnson started God’s Pit Crew after seeing the devastation left behind from horrifying tornadoes that ripped through Oklahoma in 1999. The couple wanted to help so they borrowed trucks and trailers and delivered much-needed supplies for those in need. That single journey changed the focus of their lives. Soon after that moment they created God’s Pit Crew. It continues to serve as one of the most effective disaster relief organizations.

With a massive team of more than 2,000 staff and volunteers, God’s Pit Crew provides many services, including immediate response, where they are among the first to help on the scene of a disaster with rescue and recovery equipment. The group also offers building projects, where they provide homes to those with special needs. To date they have constructed and furnished 114 residences for natural disaster victims. They have also helped to renovate homes, schools, churches, playgrounds and much more. In addition, they offer a regional distribution service that gets supplies to those in need as quickly as possible. They provide pallets of food and water, hygiene supplies, medicines and other necessities. Since their inception they have delivered more than 100 million pounds of supplies.

Their services have been put to use over the past year following Hurricane Helene throughout five states and more recently following wildfires in Southern California, flooding in Southwest Virginia, tornadoes in Selmer, Tennessee and the devastating flooding in central Texas, among other locations. In 2025 alone they have made calls to 16 different disasters.

Today at their headquarters in Danville, Virginia, God’s Pit Crew was named a Bristol Motor Speedway Neighborhood Hero. NASCAR star Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops machine for Joe Gibbs Racing who just won the opening round of Cup Series Playoffs in Darlington, South Carolina, was on hand to assist with the announcement.

“When we first started, even after we officially organized, we thought it would be a handful of people going to a couple of disasters a year,” God’s Pit Crew Founder Randy Johnson said. “We had no idea it would turn into what it has today. I don’t believe we have a fraction of what God has in store for us. It’s incredible to have leaders and volunteers to accomplish all the different things. We like to meet the needs of those who’ve been affected by disaster from start to finish.

“We are so honored to be selected as a Neighborhood Hero, and we can’t wait to join you all at Bristol Motor Speedway next Saturday night. This is so special.”

Briscoe met with members of the organization and toured their large facility. They were building the foundation of the next home they are preparing to donate. Briscoe also was able to check out their large fleet of trucks and rescue vehicles.

“It’s unbelievable what God’s doing here. I’ve heard about God’s Pit Crew, but to see it in person is mind blowing. It’s so special to meet everyone and talk to them,” Briscoe said.

“What I do on Saturdays and Sundays, it’s not the hero work by any means,” Briscoe continued. “The hero work is here. We get a platform, but we’re just everyday people. I’ve had the mindset that God has put me in that position, whether a good or bad day to glorify him. What they do here, it’s certainly glorifying him with what they’re doing.”

God’s Pit Crew will be officially recognized during the Round of 16 Playoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series, on Sept. 13 when BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell presents them with a BMS Neighborhood Heroes plaque on the big stage during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. One of the crown jewels of the NASCAR season, the race will take place under the lights at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m.

“In 2018 we started a mission that has become very important to us at Bristol Motor Speedway, honoring deserving individuals, groups and organizations throughout the surrounding communities that are close to the track,” Caldwell said. “On behalf of everyone at Bristol Motor Speedway, it’s my honor to announce that God’s Pit Crew has been selected as a very deserving member of the BMS Neighborhood Hero honor. For more than 25 years God’s Pit Crew has been making an impact throughout Virginia and Tennessee and many other states with their much-needed help. In the last year they have made significant contributions to those recovering from the devastating flooding left behind from Hurricane Helene. We can’t wait to officially honor them with this special recognition next Saturday night, September 13 prior to the green flag at America’s Night Race.”

Briscoe said the atmosphere during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is special and it will be a night the God’s Pit Crew team will remember forever. Briscoe has won an Xfinity race at Bristol in the past and he is looking to add a Bristol Cup trophy and Sword to his collection next weekend.

“It’s one of those races that every driver wants to win,” Briscoe said. “I mean, just Bristol in general, you want to win at just because you know, it’s one of those, like driver’s race tracks, right? But the Night Race in particular, it’s just the history of what that Night Race had, you know of seeing Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, all these guys, Rusty Wallace, like, just as a kid you grew up always watching the versatile race.

“Yeah, it’s just one of those. I would say it’s in every driver’s top five of races they want to win.”

Established in 2018, the BMS Neighborhood Heroes program recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations who have gone above and beyond in their service, actions and performances to better their communities. Past honorees have included first responders, military personnel, educators, athletes, healthcare workers and other community leaders who have made a lasting impact on the state of Tennessee and the expanded region around Bristol Motor Speedway.

Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked concrete oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will go doorhandle to doorhandle – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos on the iconic short track.

In the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. USA Network and PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs. In addition to Briscoe, other favorites include recent Night Race winners Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, fan-favorites Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, as well as top contenders William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.

Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed will be trying to get off to a great start in the Round of 12 Playoffs (Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., The CW and PRN Radio).

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Daniel Hemric, Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, defending winner Layne Riggs, spring Bristol winner Chandler Smith will be among the talented drivers battling for the victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. The race is round two in the Round of 10 Playoffs (Sept. 11, 8 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio). ARCA Menard Series rising stars will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m., FS1).

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided screen video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is the home to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, Bristol remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.