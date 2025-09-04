DEBUT OF FOUR-WIDE RACING IN COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP SET FOR ZMAX DRAGWAY

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 4, 2025) – For the first time, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship playoffs will feature a four-wide race, when one of the most unique spectacles in motorsports comes to zMAX Dragway for the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals on Sept. 19-21.

The Bellagio of Dragstrips has hosted several historical moments over the years and a four-wide playoff race will certainly add to the list. The unique four-wide format always brings another layer of intensity to the mix, with nearly 50,000-horsepower on display at once, and the added element of a Countdown to the Championship race makes for a must-see weekend.

All the championship competitors in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will qualify twice on Friday and Saturday, with eliminations at the key playoff stop set for Sunday. Add in the wild, unpredictable and thrilling spectacle that is four-wide racing, and it’s a race no fan should miss.

Last year’s NHRA Carolina Nationals saw Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each claiming wins. This season’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including live coverage of eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Brown kicked off the 2024 Countdown to the Championship playoffs with back-to-back wins in Reading and Charlotte en route to his fourth world title. He’ll look to get hot again in the playoffs, going against a lineup that features points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart, who is in his season in Top Fuel, Shawn Langdon, who won NHRA’s 1,000th Top Fuel race at Charlotte in the spring, Doug Kalitta, record-holder Brittany Force and Clay Millican.

Prock won last year’s Carolina Nationals when he defeated Matt Hagan. The John Force Racing standout is once again dominating the Funny Car points, winning seven times in the regular season, including the Charlotte spring race. The points leader has his sights set on a second consecutive world championship, but it won’t be easy against a loaded lineup that includes former champions and former zMAX Dragway winners Hagan, Jack Beckman and Ron Capps.

Glenn, an area resident, won last year over Aaron Stanfield. He also won in the spring as the points leader looks for three in a row at his home track. Glenn and reigning world champion Greg Anderson have combined for nine wins this season for the KB Titan Racing team, but other competitors in the class, including former champs Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr. will be ready to take on the duo in Charlotte.

Six-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Smith calls zMAX Dragway home and he’s also looking for three straight at zMAX. He opens the Countdown third in points, trailing Richard Gadson and back-to-back world champ Gaige Herrera. Their heated rivalry will continue, while the class also features John Hall, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

The NHRA Carolina Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock and the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage all weekend, as the entertainment hub hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at zMAX Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Charlotte. This opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, which includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food, and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 4 and 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 19, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 21. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET and then live coverage eliminations at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, please visit www.zmaxdragway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.