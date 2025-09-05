WORLD’S BIGGEST DRAG RACE DRAWS HUGE LIVE AUDIENCE ON FOX DURING CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

The Big Go attracts millions of viewers on television and social media, big crowds and big payouts, and record-breaking performances

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 5, 2025) – An impressive audience tuned in on FOX for the world’s biggest drag race, as Monday’s live broadcast of the prestigious 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park drew 1.036 million viewers.

It marks the most-viewed live U.S. Nationals telecast in NHRA history and is the most-watched non-NFL adjacent NHRA telecast on FOX since 2017. Monday’s telecast was also the most-viewed U.S. Nationals finals broadcast (live or tape delayed) since 2002.

As part of Monday’s live action on FOX, fans watched a spectacular day of eliminations on the sport’s grandest stage, as Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera all claimed victories at The Big Go.

“It was exciting to showcase a live three-hour broadcast on FOX that included multiple active sets, all conveying the true size and scope of the world’s biggest drag race,” NHRA Vice President of Broadcast Steve Reintjes said. “Our amazing team executed with great precision when the lights came on and it was a fantastic weekend to celebrate all the incredible performances and amazing teams racing for the ultimate drag racing glory in Indy.”

The impressive TV viewership number was part of a monumental weekend in Indy, as the NHRA also enjoyed a huge week on social media. The non-stop action and excitement at The Big Go led to 10.5 million video views and more than 11 million impressions across all social media platforms, including 2.4 million views on Instagram, and 1.5 million views and 7.1 million impressions on YouTube.

Other highlights from a historic Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals include:

All RV and camping spots sold out

Top Eliminator Club sold out Friday through Monday

Debut of new Wally Parks Tower; all tower and concourse suites sold out

$1,750,000 total event payout

More than 800 cars in action at IRP

National speed record – 343.51 mph by Brittany Force – and five track records set in the professional categories

17 champions crowned across all categories during The Big Go

The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals finishes off a span of seven event weekends appearing on FOX since early June. The final race of the year on FOX takes place in the Countdown to the Championship as the 40th annual Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Stampede of Speed, which takes place at historic Texas Motorplex in Dallas, will air adjacent to a FOX NFL broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Most markets on Sunday, Oct. 12 will see NHRA action from the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals following NFL broadcasts early in the day, including in the popular Dallas market. Those markets will air the NHRA playoff race from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET following the NFL on FOX game, while some markets will air NHRA coverage from 2-4 p.m. ET, leading directly into NFL on FOX action.

Also in the Countdown to the Championships, all three elimination rounds of the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals will be broadcast live on FS1 (starting at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 21), giving fans a unique opportunity to watch the intense action of the playoff race live for the first time, all in the wild and unique four-wide setting.

For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.