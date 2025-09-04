Why Automotive Components Are Transitioning from 12 V to 48 V

For decades, the 12-volt electrical system has been the standard across the automotive industry. It has powered everything from headlights and windshield wipers to infotainment systems and safety electronics. But as vehicles evolve, the limitations of 12 V architecture are becoming more apparent. Increasingly, manufacturers are turning to 48-volt systems to meet the higher power demands of modern vehicles and equipment.

Why 12 V Is Struggling to Keep Up

Automotive electrical loads have grown dramatically in recent years. Driver-assistance systems, advanced infotainment, and electrified auxiliary components require far more power than older systems ever did. At 12 V, meeting these demands means pulling very high currents — which drives up wiring size, system weight, and heat losses.

In short, 12 V can still manage small loads, but it’s inefficient for the high-power needs of today’s vehicles.

The Advantages of 48 V

By moving to 48 V, manufacturers gain several advantages:

Higher efficiency : Power can be delivered at lower currents, reducing resistive losses and improving overall efficiency.



: Power can be delivered at lower currents, reducing resistive losses and improving overall efficiency. Lighter wiring harnesses : Thinner wires save weight and space, which is especially important in vehicles with complex electronics.



: Thinner wires save weight and space, which is especially important in vehicles with complex electronics. Support for new functions : Components like electric turbochargers, active suspension, and advanced cooling systems are more easily supported at 48 V.



: Components like electric turbochargers, active suspension, and advanced cooling systems are more easily supported at 48 V. Hybrid readiness: 48 V is the backbone of many mild-hybrid systems, enabling regenerative braking, stop-start, and torque assist without requiring full high-voltage EV systems.



Where 48 V Is Being Used Today

The transition to 48 V is already visible in many passenger cars, especially in Europe. Luxury and performance brands are using 48 V for:

Belt-driven starter-generators



Active suspension systems



Electric superchargers



Steering and pump applications



Beyond passenger cars, 48 V adoption is accelerating in commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and agricultural machinery. These platforms demand continuous auxiliary power — for fans, hydraulic pumps, or compressors — and benefit significantly from the efficiency gains of 48 V systems.

Why 12 V Isn’t Going Away Yet

Despite the advantages, 12 V won’t disappear overnight. Most vehicles will continue to use dual systems:

12 V for traditional loads like lighting, locks, and infotainment



for traditional loads like lighting, locks, and infotainment 48 V for higher-demand systems



This coexistence allows manufacturers to introduce 48 V where it makes the most sense, while maintaining compatibility with existing components. Over time, as more systems standardize at higher voltages, the reliance on 12 V is expected to shrink.

Looking Ahead

By 2030, analysts expect most new vehicles to incorporate some form of 48 V architecture. For heavy-duty and off-highway applications, adoption could happen even faster. The shift is being driven by efficiency gains, the rise of mild hybrids, and the growing need to support advanced electrified components.

48 V is not a replacement for high-voltage EV platforms, but it fills the crucial middle ground — providing more capability than 12 V without the cost and safety requirements of 400–800 V systems.

Conclusion

The move from 12 V to 48 V reflects the industry’s broader shift toward electrification. It’s not about replacing everything at once, but about creating smarter electrical architectures that balance performance, efficiency, and cost.

For applications where 48 V motors are required — from pumps and fans to hybrid drivetrains — specialized solutions are already available. Innotec Power develops 48 V motors designed for demanding environments in automotive and industrial markets, helping OEMs take advantage of the efficiency and power density gains of higher-voltage systems.