Haas Factory Team To Align With Chevrolet Beginning in 2026

Manufacturer Switch Will Include Fulltime NASCAR Cup Series Program and Two Fulltime NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Entries

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Sept. 5, 2025) – Haas Factory Team will align with Chevrolet beginning in 2026, a move that encompasses its fulltime NASCAR Cup Series program and two fulltime NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will compete in the soon-to-be-renamed NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

As part of the manufacturer switch from Ford to Chevrolet, Haas Factory Team will have a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, which will include using Hendrick-built engines across both series.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Ford for its partnership. Their support allowed us to establish Haas Factory Team and we remain dedicated to delivering results for them in Cup and Xfinity all the way through the season finale in Phoenix,” said Joe Custer, president, Haas Factory Team.

The alignment with Chevrolet in 2026 represents a full-circle moment for Haas Factory Team. Its origins began with Haas CNC Racing, which team owner Gene Haas founded in 2002. And when Haas partnered with NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart in 2009 to form Stewart-Haas Racing, the organization campaigned Chevrolets through the 2016 season.

“Personally, I have a deep history with Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports,” Haas said. “Both helped in establishing not only my presence as a team owner in NASCAR, but also the presence of Haas Automation. Together, we were able to build a race team that competed for wins and championships while growing the use of Haas CNC machinery throughout the racing and manufacturing industries.”

“We have a long history with Gene and his organization, including winning championships together, so this feels almost like a homecoming,” said Rick Hendrick, owner, Hendrick Motorsports. “Our relationship started many years ago with Haas CNC machines in our facilities, and I’ve always admired the passion that he and Joe Custer have for the sport and their desire to win. We’re proud to support Haas Factory Team and thrilled to work together to deliver more victories for Chevrolet.”

Cole Custer will continue to drive Haas Factory Team’s No. 41 entry in the Cup Series. Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer will also return to Haas Factory Team’s Nos. 00 and 41, entries, respectively, in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Haas Factory Team will make its official re-debut with Chevrolet in the Feb. 1 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where Custer will drive his No. 41 Chevrolet in the exhibition, non-points Cup Series race. Creed and Mayer will join the Bowtie Brigade in the season-opening O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race Feb. 14 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

