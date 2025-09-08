Sammy Smith Set to Return to JRM for 2026

Pilot, TMC Transportation and Allstate Peterbilt Group Join Smith for Third Consecutive Season onboard the No. 8

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 8, 2025) – JR Motorsports today announced that Sammy Smith will be making his return to the organization and the No. 8 Chevrolet for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. Smith, who will be entering his third year behind the wheel of a JRM Chevrolet, will be accompanied by longtime partners Pilot, TMC Transportation, and Allstate Peterbilt Group for 2026.

“We are thrilled to have Sammy (Smith), Pilot, TMC and Allstate Peterbilt Group back for 2026,” said JRMCEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “It’s been a pleasure getting to know and work with Sammy these past two seasons and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future will hold next year after our run for a championship with the No. 8 team in 2025.”

Before moving on to 2026,Smith and the No. 8 team are set to get the 2025 Playoffs underway this upcoming weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Smith earned his way into the playoffs by virtue of his victory at Rockingham Speedway in April. Smith has previously earned a best finish of sixth in the playoff grid, coming in the 2023 season and has twice advanced into the Round of 8.

“I am looking forward to continuing to build on what we’ve accomplished together here at JRM,” said Smith. “I am thankful for the continued support from Pilot, TMC and Allstate Peterbilt Group as we go into these playoffs and into next season as a team.”

Smith and the No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet are set to get the playoffs underway from Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT PILOT:

Pilot Travel Centers LLC (“Pilot”) is committed to showing people they matter at every turn as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.

In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates North America’s third largest fuel tanker fleet and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year.

Pilot is shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotflyingj.com.

ABOUT TMCTRANSPORTATION:

TMC Transportation is the nation’s largest employee-owned open deck transportation company. TMC provides expert transportation services and supply chain management solutions throughout the 48 contiguous states. Founded in 1972, TMC is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and is known for its integrity, innovation, superior safety record and dedication to quality and customer service. The company’s claim-free, on-time delivery record is the best in the business and is consistently recognized by its customers. Visit us at – www.tmctrans.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.