Reading the Road: How to Spot Dangerous Drivers Before They Strike

Spending time on the road often reveals far more than you might want to know about driving habits. While it’d be nice if we all had driver ratings posted on our vehicles, the truth is that a person’s safety in the driver’s seat can vary from one moment to the next. Using these tips to read the road helps you identify a dangerous driver before you meet them in a collision.

Using an Electronic Device

In 2023 alone, 3,275 people were killed in vehicle accidents that involved distracted driving. While smartphones are one of the biggest distractions for drivers, you’ll want to be wary of anyone using a device that takes their attention off the road. Switching radio stations and navigating on GPS screens can also distract a driver long enough to cause an accident.

Blocking Other Vehicles from Merging or Changing Lanes

An engaged driver notices what the other vehicles are doing around them. Sometimes, this means adjusting your speed to allow another vehicle to merge. It might be necessary to change lanes to increase safety for emergency responders on the side of the road. If you see a driver ignoring someone else’s turn signals or brake lights, then it’s a clear sign that they might not notice yours.

Speeding On Public Roadways

Speeding was a factor in 29% of vehicle accidents in 2023. While some cities are erecting cameras and stepping up patrols to catch speeders, this issue continues to cause a large majority of accidents. Typically, maintaining the proper speed limit allows the faulty driver to move on ahead, where they won’t cause problems for you. You’ll still need to keep an eye out for potential accidents as you drive, as long as they’re on the road.

Weaving In and Out of Traffic

Speeders often weave in and out of traffic as they try to move faster down the road. You might also run into someone who changes lanes as often as you stop at red lights. Since changing lanes increases the chances of having an accident, it’s best to move further away from this type of driver. This is especially true if they make erratic lane changes while failing to use any signals, since you never know which way they’re going.

Displaying Signs of Aggression

Sadly, some drivers feel anger that can quickly turn into road rage. Seeing someone yelling, making rude hand gestures, or honking is a sign that you need to stay out of their way. If someone expresses road rage toward you, try to maintain a neutral expression. If possible, put as much distance as you can between you and the other driver. If you must stop the car, then do it in a public, in a well-lighted area and stay in your vehicle. Contacting the police is also a good idea if the driver attempts to follow you or makes threats.

Driving With an Unsafe Vehicle

Today, many vehicles have headlights that automatically turn on. You might still encounter someone who has them off after sunset or when it’s raining. Seeing a car that has foggy windows or ones covered by snow is another sign that the driver might lack visibility. In some cases, you might be able to signal to the other vehicle that their headlights are off. It is also important to stay away from any driver who lacks a clear view of the road.

Car accidents take far too many lives each year. In just the small city of Fremont, California there were more than 1000 car accident injuries in 2023, resulting in 9 tragic deaths. One day, self-driving vehicles might eliminate many hazardous drivers on the road. Until then, it’s critical to stay vigilant. Practicing good defensive driving habits, such as moving away from a dangerous driver, helps you stay safe as you drive to your destination.