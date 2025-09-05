Lights and Signals: Keeping your Vehicle Visible to Avoid Accidents

Increasing your vehicle’s visibility on the roads is critical for making sure that you don’t experience an accident. In fact, staying visible by using your car’s turn signals and brake lights is part of being predictable to other drivers. Using this guide to make sure your lights and signals are doing their jobs helps you stay safer as you travel.

Clean the Exterior of Your Car Regularly

Sure, washing your car brings out its beautiful paint color and removes unsightly dirt and debris. But you’ll also want to note that a regular car wash also helps to keep the lights shining brighter. As you wash your car, remember to take a good look at the light covers. If they appear dull, cracked or oxidized, then swapping them for new ones can help the light shine through better.

Clear Snow and Mud Off Vehicle Lights

Sometimes, the lights get temporarily covered between car washes. If you live in or drive through an area with heavy snow, then you might need to clear off the lights before you get behind the wheel. Driving through a big puddle of mud could also leave the lights covered in too much muck for the lights to shine through. In this case, find a safe place to pull over and wipe them down.

Know When to Use the High Beams

On a standard day, your vehicle’s normal headlights should be fine for providing you with good visibility. However, there are times when you may need to use the high beams to see better when there is little light on the road. You might use the high beams on rural roads that lack streetlight. But remember to turn them off when you see oncoming traffic to avoid blinding the other driver. Many states also have laws regarding when to use high and low beams. For example, the state of Colorado requires drivers to lower their high beams when there is an approaching vehicle with in 500 feet and when following another vehicle at 200 feet or less. Making sure to comply with these laws not only helps you avoid fines, but they’ll also helps you stay safer.

Check and Replace the Bulbs as Needed

Many newer vehicles provide you with warning lights on the dashboard that let you know when a light bulb is going out. Or you might notice the clicking speeds up when you use your turn signal. Either way, you need to take the warning seriously and change the bulb as soon as possible. If you don’t have a warning system in place, then use a mirror or recruit a friend to help you make sure each light is working. In fact, this is a good idea to do during your routine maintenance, since warning systems can sometimes fail.

Remember to Use Your Hazard Lights in Emergencies

Technically, the hazard lights on your vehicle are just the turn signals flashing at the same time. But you’ll need to know how to use the control button during roadside emergencies when you want to alert other drivers to what is happening. Usually, you’ll want to use the lights after an accident or when you are dealing with a vehicle breakdown. In some states, you can also use them to warn others about a sudden slowdown as you maneuver around an accident or hazard in the middle of the road.

The lights and signals on your vehicle help you to see a clear path as you drive on public roads. You’ll also want to view the lights as a communication tool that lets other drivers know your location on the road and your intentions. By adding light checks to your normal vehicle maintenance and safety inspections, you’ll be ready to use them as needed to avoid serious accidents.