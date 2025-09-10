Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Bristol Motor Speedway Night Race
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Event: Race 31 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-miles)
#of Laps: 500
Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and the No. 38 team are headed to Bristol, Tennessee for the second race of the 2025 season at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Smith has built an impressive resume around him in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the 0.533-mile track, earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes in five starts. Saturday night’s 500 lap race will be Smith’s fourth Cup Series start at Bristol, where he looks to beat his career best finish of 16th at the track.
Long John Silver’s will return to the No. 38 car this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 500-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.
“The season is winding down, but there’s still a lot left to race for,” said Smith. “Heading back to Bristol, the team and I are confident that we’re better prepared this time around. The past couple of weeks have been up and down, but we want to finish the season strong and build a solid foundation for next year.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.