Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Bristol Motor Speedway Night Race

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Event: Race 31 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-miles)

#of Laps: 500

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland returns to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the track’s famed Saturday night race. This will be Gilliland’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at the 0.5-mile Tennessee short track. The 25-year-old driver has an impressive CRAFTSMAN Truck Series record at the track, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes in four starts.

Love’s Travel Stops returns to Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. This Summer, users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Love’s Travel Stops is proud to continue its support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through special in-store promotions that directly benefit local children and families. Guests can make a difference by purchasing select items, including Love’s-branded bagged candy, with 1% of proceeds going to CMN Hospitals, as well as Olipop 12 oz. (2 for $5), Reese’s King Size (2 for $4), and Cheez-It 3 oz. (2 for $2.25). Every dollar raised at Love’s stays local, helping children’s hospitals provide life-changing care, treatments, and programs like child life services, pet therapy, and healing gardens. Through customer donations at the pin pad, annual balloon campaign, and promotions like these, Love’s, its team members, and its guests play a vital role in ensuring kids receive the care they need today and have the opportunity to grow to their full potential tomorrow.

Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have PEAK Performance on their Ford to promote PEAK’s exclusive line of PEAK products available at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

“With just a few races left in the season, it’s easy to get lazy, but the team and I are working hard to finish out the season strong,” said Gilliland. “What’s great about this sport is that every weekend provides another opportunity for a good run, and heading back to Bristol, we’re confident we can have one. I have always enjoyed night racing, but Bristol does it best. I’m excited for this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.