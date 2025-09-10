Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team
Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Bristol Motor Speedway Night Race
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Event: Race 31 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-miles)
#of Laps: 500
Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland returns to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the track’s famed Saturday night race. This will be Gilliland’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at the 0.5-mile Tennessee short track. The 25-year-old driver has an impressive CRAFTSMAN Truck Series record at the track, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes in four starts.
Love’s Travel Stops returns to Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. This Summer, users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Love’s Travel Stops is proud to continue its support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through special in-store promotions that directly benefit local children and families. Guests can make a difference by purchasing select items, including Love’s-branded bagged candy, with 1% of proceeds going to CMN Hospitals, as well as Olipop 12 oz. (2 for $5), Reese’s King Size (2 for $4), and Cheez-It 3 oz. (2 for $2.25). Every dollar raised at Love’s stays local, helping children’s hospitals provide life-changing care, treatments, and programs like child life services, pet therapy, and healing gardens. Through customer donations at the pin pad, annual balloon campaign, and promotions like these, Love’s, its team members, and its guests play a vital role in ensuring kids receive the care they need today and have the opportunity to grow to their full potential tomorrow.
Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have PEAK Performance on their Ford to promote PEAK’s exclusive line of PEAK products available at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.
“With just a few races left in the season, it’s easy to get lazy, but the team and I are working hard to finish out the season strong,” said Gilliland. “What’s great about this sport is that every weekend provides another opportunity for a good run, and heading back to Bristol, we’re confident we can have one. I have always enjoyed night racing, but Bristol does it best. I’m excited for this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.