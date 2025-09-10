NASCAR at Bristol Weekend Schedule and Highlights

This weekend, all three national series travel to Bristol Motor Speedway for a full weekend of racing. The ARCA Menards Series and the Craftsman Truck Series will get the action started on Thursday.

The Xfinity Series will headline the racing action Friday as the Cup Series closes out the weekend with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Cup Series Playoff Notes

At the conclusion of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention. Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe are safe via wins. Kyle Larson (+60), Bubba Wallace (+50), Ryan Blaney (+42), William Byron (+39), Tyler Reddick (+37), Christopher Bell (+32), Chase Elliott (+28), Joey Logano (+21), Ross Chastain (+19), and Austin Cindric (+11) complete the top 12 drivers via points.

Austin Dillon (11), Shane van Gisbergen (-15), Alex Bowman (-35) and Josh Berry (-45) are in the bottom four.

Xfinity Series Playoff Notes

The Food City 300 is the first race in the Xfinity Series Round of 12. It will be followed by the Kansas Lottery 300 and the Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Drivers competing for the Xfinity Series championship include Connor Zilisch (+59), Justin Allgaier (+30), Sam Mayer (+11), Jesse Love (+8), Brandon Jones (+8), Sammy Smith (+4), Nick Sanchez (+1), Taylor Gray(0), Carson Kvapil (0), Sheldon Creed (-2), Harrison Burton (-3) and Austin Hill (-5).

Truck Series Playoff Notes

This weekend’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics race at Bristol is the second race in the Truck Series Round of 10. The EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 20th will determine who will advance to the Round of 8.

Corey Heim is safe after the win at Darlington Raceway. The remaining drivers vying for the championship include Layne Riggs (+38), Daniel Hemric (+33), Grant Enfinger (+30), Tyler Ankrum (+22), Ty Majeski (+16), Rajah Caruth (+4), Jake Garcia (+2), Chandler Smith (-2), and Kaden Honeycutt (-7).

Thursday, Sept. 11

1 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – 45 minutes

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – Impound 20 minutes

5:30 p.m.: ARCA Bush’s Beans 200

200 Laps = 106.6 Miles – FS1

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice

2 Groups, 25 minutes each – FS2

4:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

Impound/All Entries: Single Vehicle/2 Laps

8 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics

Stages 65/130/250 Laps = 133.25 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Friday, Sept. 12

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

2 Groups, 25 minutes each – CW App

3:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

2 Groups, 25 minutes each

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Food City 300

Stages 85/170/300 Laps = 159.9 Miles

300 CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Sept. 13

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Stages 125/250/500 Laps = 266.5 Miles

USA/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

All times are Eastern.