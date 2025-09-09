The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. This is the sixth time Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted the third race of the NCS Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race. Only one driver has won the event and gone on to win the series title in the same season. That was in 2021, when Kyle Larson won the third race of the NCS Playoffs and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title.

Alex Bowman captured the pole last season on September 20, 2024, with a lap of 126.720 mph (15.142 secs.) and Kyle Larson led four times for a race-high 462 of the 500 laps, swept both stage periods, and he lapped all but nine of the 37 starters to cruise to his fifth Cup Series victory of the 2024 season.

Track & Race Information for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Season Race #: 29 of 36 (09-13-25)

Playoff Race: Round of 16 Elimination Race (3 of 10)

The Purse: $10,447,135

Track Size: 0.533 miles

Banking/Turns: 24-28 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 4-8 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 4-8 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 650 feet

Backstretch Length: 650 feet

Race Length: 500 laps / 266.5 miles

Time

Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Stages

Stages 1 & 2 Length: 125 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 250 laps

Who and what should you look out for at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in starts at BMS with 37 starts, and Chase Elliott leads all active NCS drivers in average starting position at BMS with an 8.563 in 16 starts. Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in poles at BMS with four (2013, 2014, 2015, 2019).

Active driver top 10 in average starting positions at BMS:

Rank Driver Average Start # Races 1 Chase Elliott 8.563 16 2 Ryan Blaney 9.000 17 3 Joey Logano 9.900 30 4 Chase Briscoe 10.167 6 5 Brad Keselowski 10.429 28 6 William Byron 11.417 12 7 Christopher Bell 11.625 8 8 Denny Hamlin 11.667 36 9 Kyle Larson 12.389 18 10 Josh Berry 12.667 3

Kyle Busch leads the NCS among active drivers in wins with eight victories in 37 starts and is also the youngest race winner (March 25, 2007) at 21 years, 10 months, 23 days.

Active driver BMS Winners:

Driver Wins Seasons Kyle Busch 8 2019, ’18, ’17, ’11, ’10, ’09 sweep, ’07 Denny Hamlin 4 2024, 2023, 2019, ’12 Kyle Larson 3 2025, ’24, ’21 Brad Keselowski 3 2020, ’12, ’11 Joey Logano 2 2015, ’14 Chris Buescher 1 2021