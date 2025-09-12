Ahead of Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Weekend,Drivers Reflect on Defining Moments, Lessons Learned

Drivers reflect on past ROVAL™ experiences, with Cup stars recalling big moments and Truck competitors drawing on prior track experience for their first race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 12, 2025) — Since its debut in 2018, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 has produced some of the most unforgettable moments in NASCAR Playoff history. From Ryan Blaney’s last-corner victory in the inaugural race to Christopher Bell’s clutch, season-saving triumph, the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course has become a place where championship dreams are made — and broken.

As the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend returns Oct. 3-5, Cup Series drivers are reflecting on their biggest moments at one of the sport’s most dramatic tracks. At the same time, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will write a new chapter this fall when the division makes its ROVAL™ debut. For several Truck competitors, past experience in Cup, Xfinity or even U.S. Legend Cars could play a critical role in tackling the course for the first time in a truck.

Here’s what the drivers are saying ahead of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend:

Kyle Larson, Cup Series No. 5, 2024 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Winner

“I’ve had some stressful moments at the ROVAL™ for sure. Thankfully, we had a great car there last year, and hopefully our car will be even better this year. Hopefully, we’ll be in a good position and can execute a good day.”

Ryan Blaney, Cup Series No. 12, 2018 Inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Winner

“I definitely think experience helps. The more laps you’ve run at a place, it definitely helps. I think it definitely doesn’t hurt to have a better understanding of that race track and how it plays out in a lot of the restart scenarios. Experience never hurts.”

AJ Allmendinger, Cup Series No. 16, Five-time Winner on the ROVAL™ Course (Cup/Xfinity)

“To win at Charlotte was special. I didn’t expect all the celebrating afterward. Every time I thought we were done, there was something else — the champagne toast, the fans, all of it. Usually, it’s Victory Lane, a few pictures, some media and then you’re gone. To be able to celebrate as much as we did was a lot of fun.”

Christopher Bell, Cup Series No. 20, 2022 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Winner

“My past experience definitely gives me an advantage at the Charlotte road course, especially with how tight the corners are, knowing when to use the bumper and when not to — that’s the key.”

Chase Briscoe, Cup Series No. 14, Inaugural Blue Cross NC 250 Xfinity Race Winner

“The ROVAL™ win was a huge thing for my career. I thought my career was over at the time, truthfully, and, I remember asking the executives that week what the plan was going forward, and nobody really wanted to tell me anything. Then we were able to win that first (Xfinity) ROVAL™ race, and, literally on Monday, they were like, what do we gotta do to figure out how to get you full-time next year.”

Daniel Hemric, Truck Series No. 11, Truck Series Playoff Contender

“As we prepare for the ROVAL™, having a lot of laps around that place, not only in NASCAR divisions, but growing up as a kid, we raced many different configurations throughout the wintertime on different configurations of what is now the ROVAL™. So, we’ve got a lot of laps there in a lot of entry-level vehicles, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity series and Cup Series. I’m excited to go there and try to apply those past notebooks and learn another vehicle, being a truck, there for the first time. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I like our chances.”

Rajah Caruth, Truck Series No. 71, Truck Series Playoff Contender

“My previous experience at the ROVAL™, not just in the NASCAR Xfinity series but in U.S. Legend Cars, will be a help for me with just knowing the ins and outs of the race track, how big the curbs are, where different creases are and compressions and whatnot. There’s only one difference from the last time I was there with Turn 7 and 8. I ran where it was the hourglass in the Xfinity Car, but in trucks, we’re going all the way around, which I’ve run in the Legend Car, oddly enough, so it’ll be nice to relive some memories over there and remember the experience I had with Alpha Prime Racing. I think that just helps me know where things are and get up to speed with everything being in one day, with practice and qualifying right there and going to race. I’m super excited for the opportunity to lock into the final four.”

Ty Majeski, No. 98, Truck Series Playoff Contender

“The trucks and Xfinity Cars are a lot different, but it’s still four wheels and four gears. A lot of the shift points will probably be similar. The biggest change from when I ran in 2018 is that hairpin corner (Turn 7). Watching the Xfinity race back from last year’s race, it looks pretty exciting.”

