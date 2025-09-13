Featured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series
Almirola wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol

By SM Staff
Aric Almirola elected not to pit with 36 laps remaining and held on to win Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 Playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.

As the race leaders pitted for fresh tires after a caution flag with 39 laps remaining, Almirola elected not to pit his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and was able to hold off the drivers on fresher tires by .381 seconds over Sheldon Creed to capture his second victory of the Xfinity Series season and ninth of his career.

“Yeah, just tired of getting beat by those guys. I figured I would try my chances with the lead. They’ve been so fast, and the fire off so fast on new tires. I just didn’t think I could beat them straight up on new tires. It took me about 20 laps to get going. I thought my best chance was to stay out on old tires. Seth (Chavka, crew chief) and I watched the last two or three races here, and we saw where the 9 car, with Noah Gragson, won with like 100 laps on his tires, so I decided to stay out when they said pit.”
Almirola said.

“But in all seriousness, this has been a heavy week. I’ve thought a lot about that this week. I have incredible opportunity here to represent Young Life and so many kids that give their life to Jesus Christ because of Young Life. This race car has J.D. Gibbs name on it. J.D. played such a pivotal part in my life – not just my career, but my life. We’ve shared a lot of stories about J.D. over the years. This is just so cool to get this car to victory lane with his name on it. This is pretty awesome. I can’t wait to celebrate with my team, and my guys and family. I just want to make sure all of the praise and glory goes to God.” Almirola added.

Creed moved into second place on the final laps to capture another runner-up finish.

“I had to make it exciting at least. I kind of knew I wasn’t gonna get there. You’re not gonna spook Aric, but maybe if I could have got him to see me and lift, I don’t know. It was more for the show I guess, but I’m happy with a second and to come out plus on points, I’m just proud of everybody at Haas Factory and Ford, Roush Yates Engines, everybody back at the shop, Road Ranger, Pit Boss, Friends of Jaclyn, Haas Automation, Gene and Joe Custer – just appreciate everyone’s hard work.” Creed said.

Sam Mayer finished third, and Carson Kvapil finished in fourth.

“We were really solid today. I’m really proud of everybody at Haas Factory. This Audibel Ford Mustang was certainly as fast as Xfinity mobile, and we were just a little bit short. If we didn’t get that damage, I think we could have taken it to him, but the toe was knocked in a ton, so I just had no turn there at the end. At the end, I was just kind of holding on, but to hold on to what we had was really solid, so I’m really proud of these guys, and that’s the start of the playoffs you want.” Mayer said.

Connor Zilisch finished fifth and came up short while trying to become the first Xfinity series driver in history to win five consecutive races, but he did capture an Xfinity record of 15 consecutive top-five finishes.

“It was a good day, just so hard those decisions at the end because whatever you do, everyone else is going to do the opposite,” the 19-year-old rookie Zilisch said. “We had a really good day with our WeatherTech Chevrolet, got further up above the [Playoff] cutoff line, and we’ll move on to next week and keep on building.”

Polesitter Justin Allgaier finished sixth, Harrison Burton seventh, Christian Eckes eighth, Jeremy Clements ninth, and Brennan Poole rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Sammy Smith went to the garage early on lap 55, with an engine problem, and finished 37th and now sits 24 points below the cutoff line.

“Unfortunate situation,” Smith said. “Very disappointed for the team. Worked so hard and to not really have a shot was frustrating. We’ll just have to do our best the next two weeks in the Playoffs, and see.”

After Bristol, Connor Zilisch holds a 32-point lead in the Xfinity series standings over Justin Allgaier, 50 points over Sam Mayer, 69 points over Carson Kvapil, and 76 points over Harrison Burton.

The race featured seven caution flags for 60 laps, and seven lead changes among six drivers.

Up Next:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, September 27th at 4:00 pm ET on CW Network.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 27
Race Results for the Food City 300 – Friday, September 12, 2025
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN – 0.533 – Mile Concrete

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1319Aric Almirola (P)Young Life Toyota30064052Running
2100Sheldon Creed (P)Road Ranger Ford30000035Running
3241Sam Mayer (P)Audibel Ford30042050Running
4111Carson Kvapil # (P)Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet30085042Running
5488Connor Zilisch # (P)WeatherTech Chevrolet30021052Running
617Justin Allgaier (P)BRANDT/Precision Build Chevrolet30013049Running
7725Harrison Burton (P)AirBox Ford30030038Running
81216Christian Eckes #Celsius Chevrolet30000029Running
92651Jeremy ClementsAll South Electric Chevrolet30000028Running
101844Brennan PooleMacc Door Systems Chevrolet30009029Running
112220Brandon Jones (P)Menards/Tuscany Toyota30000026Running
121626Dean Thompson #Thompson Pipe Group Toyota30006030Running
132048Nick Sanchez # (P)Pickers Vodka Chevrolet300010025Running
14554Taylor Gray # (P)Operation 300 Toyota30097029Running
15618William Sawalich #Soundgear Toyota300108026Running
16154Parker RetzlaffOverlook at Farm Meadows Chevrolet30000021Running
171717Corey DayHendrickCars.com Chevrolet30000020Running
181927Jeb BurtonAJ Transport Chevrolet30000019Running
192121Austin Hill (P)Bennett Transportation Chevrolet30000018Running
202811Brenden Queen(i)Action Industries Chevrolet3000000Running
213028Kyle SiegShannon Speck’s Electric Ford30000016Running
222742Anthony AlfredoDude Wipes Chevrolet30000015Running
23839Ryan SiegSci Aps Ford29970018Running
242599Matt DiBenedettoViking Motorsports Chevrolet29900013Running
2592Jesse Love (P)Whelen Chevrolet29950018Running
263110Daniel Dye #Champion Container Chevrolet29900011Running
272424Jeffrey EarnhardtForeverLawn Toyota29900010Running
283345Josh WilliamsTruShine Car Wash Chevrolet2980009Running
293291Josh BilickiSugarlands Shine Chevrolet2960008Running
303414Logan BeardenT3 Vodka Chevrolet2960007Running
313732Austin Green3Dimensional.com Chevrolet2950006Running
322370Leland HoneymanOhio Logistics Chevrolet2940005Running
33357Carson WareCreaBitty Chevrolet2880004Running
343831Blaine PerkinsWarrior Health Foundation Chevrolet2870003Running
353653Joey GaseNFPA Chevrolet2680002Axle
361335Stefan Parsons(i)David’s Electric Chevrolet810000Accident
37148Sammy Smith (P)Pilot Chevrolet560001Engine
382971Ryan EllisAnew Solutions Chevrolet550001Oil Cooler

NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings after Bristol

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextWinsStage WinsPlayoff Pts
1Connor Zilisch # (P)8821160091065
2Justin Allgaier (P)72084-323231136
3Sam Mayer (P)412066-50181316
4Carson Kvapil # (P)12047-6919015
5Harrison Burton (P)252040-767022
6Brandon Jones (P)202039-7711313
7Sheldon Creed (P)02038-781013
8Taylor Gray # (P)542034-824025
9Nick Sanchez # (P)482031-853116
10Jesse Love (P)22031-8501113
11Austin Hill (P)212018-9813360
12Sammy Smith (P)82010-1068139
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

