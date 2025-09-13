Almirola wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol

Aric Almirola elected not to pit with 36 laps remaining and held on to win Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 Playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.

As the race leaders pitted for fresh tires after a caution flag with 39 laps remaining, Almirola elected not to pit his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and was able to hold off the drivers on fresher tires by .381 seconds over Sheldon Creed to capture his second victory of the Xfinity Series season and ninth of his career.

“Yeah, just tired of getting beat by those guys. I figured I would try my chances with the lead. They’ve been so fast, and the fire off so fast on new tires. I just didn’t think I could beat them straight up on new tires. It took me about 20 laps to get going. I thought my best chance was to stay out on old tires. Seth (Chavka, crew chief) and I watched the last two or three races here, and we saw where the 9 car, with Noah Gragson, won with like 100 laps on his tires, so I decided to stay out when they said pit.”

Almirola said.

“But in all seriousness, this has been a heavy week. I’ve thought a lot about that this week. I have incredible opportunity here to represent Young Life and so many kids that give their life to Jesus Christ because of Young Life. This race car has J.D. Gibbs name on it. J.D. played such a pivotal part in my life – not just my career, but my life. We’ve shared a lot of stories about J.D. over the years. This is just so cool to get this car to victory lane with his name on it. This is pretty awesome. I can’t wait to celebrate with my team, and my guys and family. I just want to make sure all of the praise and glory goes to God.” Almirola added.

Creed moved into second place on the final laps to capture another runner-up finish.

“I had to make it exciting at least. I kind of knew I wasn’t gonna get there. You’re not gonna spook Aric, but maybe if I could have got him to see me and lift, I don’t know. It was more for the show I guess, but I’m happy with a second and to come out plus on points, I’m just proud of everybody at Haas Factory and Ford, Roush Yates Engines, everybody back at the shop, Road Ranger, Pit Boss, Friends of Jaclyn, Haas Automation, Gene and Joe Custer – just appreciate everyone’s hard work.” Creed said.

Sam Mayer finished third, and Carson Kvapil finished in fourth.

“We were really solid today. I’m really proud of everybody at Haas Factory. This Audibel Ford Mustang was certainly as fast as Xfinity mobile, and we were just a little bit short. If we didn’t get that damage, I think we could have taken it to him, but the toe was knocked in a ton, so I just had no turn there at the end. At the end, I was just kind of holding on, but to hold on to what we had was really solid, so I’m really proud of these guys, and that’s the start of the playoffs you want.” Mayer said.

Connor Zilisch finished fifth and came up short while trying to become the first Xfinity series driver in history to win five consecutive races, but he did capture an Xfinity record of 15 consecutive top-five finishes.

“It was a good day, just so hard those decisions at the end because whatever you do, everyone else is going to do the opposite,” the 19-year-old rookie Zilisch said. “We had a really good day with our WeatherTech Chevrolet, got further up above the [Playoff] cutoff line, and we’ll move on to next week and keep on building.”

Polesitter Justin Allgaier finished sixth, Harrison Burton seventh, Christian Eckes eighth, Jeremy Clements ninth, and Brennan Poole rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Sammy Smith went to the garage early on lap 55, with an engine problem, and finished 37th and now sits 24 points below the cutoff line.

“Unfortunate situation,” Smith said. “Very disappointed for the team. Worked so hard and to not really have a shot was frustrating. We’ll just have to do our best the next two weeks in the Playoffs, and see.”

After Bristol, Connor Zilisch holds a 32-point lead in the Xfinity series standings over Justin Allgaier, 50 points over Sam Mayer, 69 points over Carson Kvapil, and 76 points over Harrison Burton.

The race featured seven caution flags for 60 laps, and seven lead changes among six drivers.

Up Next:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, September 27th at 4:00 pm ET on CW Network.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 27

Race Results for the Food City 300 – Friday, September 12, 2025

Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN – 0.533 – Mile Concrete

Pos St No Driver Team Laps S1 S2 S3 Points Status 1 3 19 Aric Almirola (P) Young Life Toyota 300 6 4 0 52 Running 2 10 0 Sheldon Creed (P) Road Ranger Ford 300 0 0 0 35 Running 3 2 41 Sam Mayer (P) Audibel Ford 300 4 2 0 50 Running 4 11 1 Carson Kvapil # (P) Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet 300 8 5 0 42 Running 5 4 88 Connor Zilisch # (P) WeatherTech Chevrolet 300 2 1 0 52 Running 6 1 7 Justin Allgaier (P) BRANDT/Precision Build Chevrolet 300 1 3 0 49 Running 7 7 25 Harrison Burton (P) AirBox Ford 300 3 0 0 38 Running 8 12 16 Christian Eckes # Celsius Chevrolet 300 0 0 0 29 Running 9 26 51 Jeremy Clements All South Electric Chevrolet 300 0 0 0 28 Running 10 18 44 Brennan Poole Macc Door Systems Chevrolet 300 0 9 0 29 Running 11 22 20 Brandon Jones (P) Menards/Tuscany Toyota 300 0 0 0 26 Running 12 16 26 Dean Thompson # Thompson Pipe Group Toyota 300 0 6 0 30 Running 13 20 48 Nick Sanchez # (P) Pickers Vodka Chevrolet 300 0 10 0 25 Running 14 5 54 Taylor Gray # (P) Operation 300 Toyota 300 9 7 0 29 Running 15 6 18 William Sawalich # Soundgear Toyota 300 10 8 0 26 Running 16 15 4 Parker Retzlaff Overlook at Farm Meadows Chevrolet 300 0 0 0 21 Running 17 17 17 Corey Day HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 300 0 0 0 20 Running 18 19 27 Jeb Burton AJ Transport Chevrolet 300 0 0 0 19 Running 19 21 21 Austin Hill (P) Bennett Transportation Chevrolet 300 0 0 0 18 Running 20 28 11 Brenden Queen(i) Action Industries Chevrolet 300 0 0 0 0 Running 21 30 28 Kyle Sieg Shannon Speck’s Electric Ford 300 0 0 0 16 Running 22 27 42 Anthony Alfredo Dude Wipes Chevrolet 300 0 0 0 15 Running 23 8 39 Ryan Sieg Sci Aps Ford 299 7 0 0 18 Running 24 25 99 Matt DiBenedetto Viking Motorsports Chevrolet 299 0 0 0 13 Running 25 9 2 Jesse Love (P) Whelen Chevrolet 299 5 0 0 18 Running 26 31 10 Daniel Dye # Champion Container Chevrolet 299 0 0 0 11 Running 27 24 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt ForeverLawn Toyota 299 0 0 0 10 Running 28 33 45 Josh Williams TruShine Car Wash Chevrolet 298 0 0 0 9 Running 29 32 91 Josh Bilicki Sugarlands Shine Chevrolet 296 0 0 0 8 Running 30 34 14 Logan Bearden T3 Vodka Chevrolet 296 0 0 0 7 Running 31 37 32 Austin Green 3Dimensional.com Chevrolet 295 0 0 0 6 Running 32 23 70 Leland Honeyman Ohio Logistics Chevrolet 294 0 0 0 5 Running 33 35 7 Carson Ware CreaBitty Chevrolet 288 0 0 0 4 Running 34 38 31 Blaine Perkins Warrior Health Foundation Chevrolet 287 0 0 0 3 Running 35 36 53 Joey Gase NFPA Chevrolet 268 0 0 0 2 Axle 36 13 35 Stefan Parsons(i) David’s Electric Chevrolet 81 0 0 0 0 Accident 37 14 8 Sammy Smith (P) Pilot Chevrolet 56 0 0 0 1 Engine 38 29 71 Ryan Ellis Anew Solutions Chevrolet 55 0 0 0 1 Oil Cooler

NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings after Bristol