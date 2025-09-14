Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup Series
Christopher Bell wins the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race by Christian Gardner for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Christopher Bell wins at Bristol, 4 drivers eliminated from Playoffs

By Angie Campbell
5 Minute Read

Christopher Bell held off a hard-charging Brad Keselowski to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was the fourth win of the season for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

“I never in a million years would have thought that my first win at Bristol would have come with a tire fiasco (referring to excessive tire wear) like we had tonight,” Bell said after the race.” said Bell.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, I was nervous on the two (tires),” he continued. “I didn’t know if I wanted to be on the bottom or the top, and whenever Brad picked the top (lane) didn’t really give me an option. I had to pick the bottom. All night long, I don’t know, old tires just really, really pushed up in the middle of the corners, so I was hoping that those guys (starting ahead of him) on old tires would push up, and they did. They did, and I was able to get by or get underneath them. It wasn’t pretty there at the end, but we got her done.”

Notably, NASCAR supplied the teams with an extra set of tires in the final stage.

After the race, a disappointed Keselowski said, “Just the story of our season, just a 50/50 shot on the restart, and I got the lane that couldn’t launch. Just frustrating. We had a great car, great strategy, put ourselves in position to, if not win, at least have a really, really solid day, and on that last restart,  just rolled the dice and didn’t get anything good.”

Zane Smith finished third, and Ryan Blaney finished fourth for the team’s 12th top-five finish of the season. Along with his seventh stage win of the season in Stage 1 and his second-place finish in Stage 2, it was enough to clinch a spot in the Round of 12.

“It was another one of those things where we thought we knew what the tire was gonna do, and it did something completely different. I guess that’s happened multiple times, and that makes for an exciting race, and trying to figure it out on the fly, and what to expect what to do, and how to strategize and all that stuff. It was a wild night. I wish we wouldn’t have run so many laps under caution. The middle part of that race, two thirds of that race was kind of getting pretty boring, but we were really fast all night. It’s nice to win a stage and good to come home fourth. Overall, I’m really, really proud of the night and the effort. We’ll go on to Loudon next week. I’m looking forward to it.” Blaney said.

Joey Logano rounded out the top five finishers.

“We had to put old tires back on it, so, overall, a top five and two top fives in a row, which at this point of the season we need to be doing that kind of stuff. I’m proud of the team and proud of the execution. I felt like the win was right there in front of us, but just couldn’t quite grab it.” Logano said.

Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top 10.

Ty Gibbs led a race-high 201 laps and was on track to win his first career Cup Series race. However, he missed his pit stall on the last green flag stop and had to settle for a 10th-place finish.  

After Bristol, Denny Hamlin leads the Cup Series standings over William Byron and Kyle Larson by two points.

Four drivers were eliminated from the Playoffs – Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry.

The race featured 14 caution flags for 137 laps, and 36 lead changes among 14 drivers.

Up Next:

The Cup Series returns to action Sunday, September 21st, to kick off the Round of 12 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, USA Network, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

Cup Series Playoffs – Advancing to Round of 12

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextWinsStage WinsPlayoff Points
1Denny Hamlin (P)113034005434
2William Byron (P)243032-222732
3Kyle Larson (P)53032-203932
4Christopher Bell (P)203028-644228
5Ryan Blaney (P)123027-712727
6Chase Briscoe (P)193018-1692518
7Chase Elliott (P)93013-2151113
8* Bubba Wallace (P)233009-254149
9Austin Cindric (P)23008-261138
10Joey Logano (P)223007-271127
11Ross Chastain (P)13007-270127
12* Tyler Reddick (P)453006-281026
13Alex Bowman (P)482056-978950000
14Austin Dillon (P)32052-9824100
15Shane Van Gisbergen # (P)882050-9842420
16Josh Berry (P)212010-102440110

Complete Results:

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 29
Race Results for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race – Saturday, September 13, 2025
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN – 0.533 – Mile Concrete

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1920Christopher Bell (P)DEWALT Toyota50000040Running
2186Brad KeselowskiCastrol/Travel Centers of America Ford50084045Running
32438* Zane SmithLong John Silver’s Ford50059042Running
4212Ryan Blaney (P)Menards/Sylvania Ford50012052Running
52222Joey Logano (P)Shell Pennzoil Ford50000032Running
63867* Corey Heim(i)Robinhood Toyota5000000Running
71277Carson HocevarDelaware Life Chevrolet50005036Running
81548Alex Bowman (P)Ally Open Road Sweeps Chevrolet50003037Running
93119Chase Briscoe (P)Bass Pro Shops Toyota50000028Running
10454Ty GibbsMonster Energy Toyota50021046Running
112117Chris BuescherBody Guard Ford50067035Running
12724William Byron (P)Raptor Chevrolet50030033Running
13177Justin HaleyNationsGuard Chevrolet50000024Running
141942John Hunter NemechekPye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota49990025Running
151445* Tyler Reddick (P)Pinnacle Toyota49900022Running
16328Kyle BuschLucas Oil Chevrolet49900021Running
172571Michael McDowellGainbridge Chevrolet49900020Running
182935* Riley Herbst #Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota49900019Running
19131Ross Chastain (P)Moose Fraternity Chevrolet49900018Running
202743Erik JonesDollar Tree Toyota49900017Running
212060Ryan PreeceKroger/SToK Ford49900016Running
221147Ricky Stenhouse Jr.NOS Energy Chevrolet499100016Running
23304* Noah GragsonRush Truck Centers Ford49800014Running
243634* Todd GillilandLove’s Travel Stops Ford49800013Running
253333* Austin Hill(i)United Rentals Chevrolet4970000Running
262888Shane Van Gisbergen # (P)Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator Chevrolet49700011Running
273710Ty DillonGrizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet49700010Running
28233Austin Dillon (P)Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet4960009Running
293451Cody WareArby’s Classic Ford4960008Running
3032Austin Cindric (P)Discount Tire Ford49606012Running
31611Denny Hamlin (P)King’s Hawaiian Toyota49501007Running
3255Kyle Larson (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet4950005Running
332641Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Ford4880004Running
34823* Bubba Wallace (P)Robinhood Toyota48748013Accident
353966* Chad FinchumBarger Precast Ford4580002Brakes
36116AJ AllmendingerGrizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet4087006Steering
373599Daniel SuarezFreeway Insurance Chevrolet3640001Accident
38169Chase Elliott (P)NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet3110001Accident
391021Josh Berry (P)Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford750001Brakes
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Almirola wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell wins at Bristol, 4 drivers eliminated from Playoffs
01:47
Video thumbnail
Almirola wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol
01:50
Video thumbnail
Riggs wins the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol
01:38
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Bristol Weekend Schedule and Highlights
02:01

Latest articles

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Bristol 2

Official Release -
Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang Dark Horse team put together a pair of top-two stage finishes en route to a fourth-place finish Saturday night at Bristol
Read more

Keselowski Nearly Clinches Victory with Strong Second-Place Finish at Bristol

Official Release -
Brad Keselowski led 33 laps and nearly captured RFK Racing’s first victory of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway
Read more

Creed and Mayer Finish Second and Third in Xfinity Series Playoff Opener at Bristol

Official Release -
Cole Custer finished 33rd after battling early tire issues and a mid-race spin in the Cup Series on Saturday night.
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Team Give it Their All Through Challenging Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category