Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Bass Pro Shops Night Race

No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 37th

Stage 1 Finish: 32nd

Stage 2 Finish: 31st

Finish: 27th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet team started Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway from the 37th position. Unfortunately, Dillon was caught two laps down following a green-flag pit stop midway through the opening stage and despite having a solid car and being happy with the handling of his Chevy, Dillon was unable to catch the right break and finished the race in the 27th position.

No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 1st

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 22nd

Finish:

With a lap time of 15.117 seconds, AJ Allmendinger earned the pole for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. This marked Allmendinger’s fifth NASCAR Cup Series pole award, his first with Kaulig Racing and his first since 2015. From the top lane, Allmendinger took the lead where he controlled the field until he reported feeling a tire coming apart. After coming to pit road on lap 29, the team confirmed the right front on the No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet was cording. As the field began to have tire issues, Allmendinger regained track position and finished the opening stage in seventh place. In the second stage, Allmendinger battled a tight-handling Chevrolet and continued to fight tire wear, along side the rest of the field. The No. 16 was involved in a wreck on lap 383 resulting in a broken toe link. The team made repairs on pit road and returned to the track before ultimately coming to the garage. Allmendinger was relegated to a 36th place finish.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.