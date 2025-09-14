NASCAR Cup PR

Rick Ware Racing: Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Date: Sept. 13, 2025
Event: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round 29 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (.533-mile, concrete oval)
Format: 500 laps, broken into three stages (125 laps/125 laps/250 laps)

Race Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)
Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 496 of 500 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 202 points)

Race Notes:

● Christopher Bell won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race to score his 13th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his fourth of the season and his first at Bristol. His margin over second-place Brad Keselowski was .343 of a second.

● There were 14 caution periods for a total of 137 laps.

● Only 13 of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● This was the last race in the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Playoffs. Bell, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick moved on to the Round of 12, while Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Berry did not advance. The cutoff race for the Round of 8 is the Oct. 5 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, and the cutoff race for the final, winner-take-all Championship 4 is the Oct. 26 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series season finale is Nov. 2 at Phoenix Raceway.

Sound Bites:

“The best way to describe the night was we had a fast car and we executed well but, unfortunately, all the uncontrollable aspects of the race kind of got away from us. Bummed we couldn’t walk away with a top-25, but the car was fast. Really proud of the guys. We’ll just keep digging and get ready for New Hampshire next week.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arby’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Mobil 1 301 on Sunday, Sept. 21 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The fourth race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Next article
RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell wins at Bristol, 4 drivers eliminated from Playoffs
01:47
Video thumbnail
Almirola wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol
01:50
Video thumbnail
Riggs wins the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol
01:38
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Bristol Weekend Schedule and Highlights
02:01

Latest articles

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Bristol 2

Official Release -
Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang Dark Horse team put together a pair of top-two stage finishes en route to a fourth-place finish Saturday night at Bristol
Read more

Keselowski Nearly Clinches Victory with Strong Second-Place Finish at Bristol

Official Release -
Brad Keselowski led 33 laps and nearly captured RFK Racing’s first victory of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway
Read more

Creed and Mayer Finish Second and Third in Xfinity Series Playoff Opener at Bristol

Official Release -
Cole Custer finished 33rd after battling early tire issues and a mid-race spin in the Cup Series on Saturday night.
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Team Give it Their All Through Challenging Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category