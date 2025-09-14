RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Miss Out on Advancing to the Round of 12 with 28th-Place Finish in Bristol Motor Speedway Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Finish: 28th

Start: 23rd

Points: 14th

“We just couldn’t go as far as the rest of the field on tires tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. Our setup just wasn’t conducive to that, and we didn’t process it fast enough. I just thought we had a flat tire and I was losing the right front. I didn’t know we were cording tires that fast, and it’s unfortunate because we were one of the first cars to really go through it so we didn’t have enough time to react. The guys on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet team were trying so hard to get us back on the lead lap, but truthfully with our car we couldn’t go as long as we needed to, or as fast as we needed to. No matter how easy I went, it was just chewing tires. It was just an unfortunate night for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet team. I just wish we would have had the ability to run as long as the other guys, because then I think we would have been okay. I tried a lot to save it, but it was just out of my hands. Disappointed that we did not transfer to the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs, but we still have a lot to race for the rest of the season.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Team Give it Their All Through Challenging Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 16th

Start: 33nd

Points: 21st

“The No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet team battled the entire race tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway, but we came up short. We struggled in qualifying and got a lap down early, but we gave it our all to the end. We battled some front end issues, and briefly drove our way inside the top 10, as we worked strategically to manage our tires. We’re leaving Bristol with a 16th-place finish, and we’ll continue to chase the win next weekend in New Hampshire.” -Kyle Busch

Strong Run for Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Team at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 25th

Start: 33rd

Points: N/A

“Really proud of our United Rentals Chevrolet team. We had a top-18 or 20 car if we didn’t lose the laps at the beginning of the race, but no one expected the tires to wear like they did. It caught us all by surprise. From that first run, it was just managing the situation the best we could. Everyone worked extremely hard this week and I’m glad we were able to leave with a solid run. This No. 33 group should be proud and we have one more crack at it in Talladega.” -Austin Hill