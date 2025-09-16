Front Row Motorsports: New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Farm Rich Ford Team

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes

NHMS 301

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Event: Race 32 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 301

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday. While his Cup experience at the one-mile track in Loudon is limited, the 27-year-old brings additional track time with three Xfinity Series starts and one CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the speedway.

Farm Rich, America’s go-to frozen snack brand, proudly serving up craveable, easy-to-make favorites since 1977, is revving up for race day with Gragson and the No. 4 team. Don’t miss the action—and don’t miss out on Farm Rich’s delicious lineup of snacks perfect for the race weekend. Whether you’re tailgating at the track or watching from home, Farm Rich has you covered with craveable favorites like Mozzarella Sticks made with 100% real cheese, Loaded Potato Skins, Jalapeño Peppers, and an all-new Breakfast line up! Fuel up with Farm Rich and make race day delicious! Explore the full lineup of delicious, satisfying snacks at FarmRich.com.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to New Hampshire this weekend,” said Gragson. “It’s always a fun track to race, and I’m excited to have Farm Rich on board with us. Their mozzarella sticks are one of my favorites, so it’s pretty cool to have them riding along with us. Hopefully we can put together a solid run and make it a great weekend for everyone involved.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

