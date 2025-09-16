LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY RACE PREVIEW

PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Mobil 1 301

DATE: Sept. 21, 2025

RACE: NASCAR Cup Series 30 of 36

TRACK: New Hampshire Motor Speedway | 1.058-Mile Oval

CLUB MINUTES:

3X LOBSTER WINNER: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Jimmie Johnson owns 35 Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has a total of three wins, one pole, 10 top-fives, and 22 top-10s as well as 323 laps led. His first victory came in July 2003 when he started sixth, led 58 laps, and bested Kevin Harvick by a 1.582 second margin of victory. He defended this win when the series returned in September 2003. Johnson started eighth, led just 12 laps, and bested Ricky Rudd by 6.240 seconds. His final win at New Hampshire came in June 2010. Johnson started 10th, led nine laps, and beat Tony Stewart by .753 of a second. He has an additional two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at New Hampshire where he finished 13th in May 2000 and May 2001.

7x TURNS 50: Johnson will celebrate a milestone birthday on Sept. 17 as he turns 50. The El Cajon, Calif., native celebrated with family, friends, and his former INDYCAR teammates (Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan and Dario Franchitti) in the United Kingdom this weekend as he participated in the Goodwood Revival race weekend.

KENSETH TAKES HOME THE LOBSTER: LEGACY MC competition advisor Matt Kenseth has 38 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He’s earned a total of three wins, 12 top-fives, and 21 top-10s in addition to his 414 laps led. He earned his first victory at New Hampshire in September 2013 where he started ninth, led 106 laps, and bested Kyle Busch by .533 of a second. Kenseth then earned back-to-back wins in September 2015 and July 2016. In 2015, he started 13th and led just 27 laps to best Denny Hamlin by 8.941 seconds. He defended this win in the next race there in 2016 when he started 18th and bested Tony Stewart by 1.982 second. Kenseth has an additional nine starts at New Hampshire in the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he won in July 2004 with a 1.51 second margin of victory over Tim Fedewa.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT LOUDON: John Hunter Nemechek has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the first coming in August 2020. He earned his best finish of eighth at the 1.058-mile oval in his second start there in 2024. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nemechek has made three starts, where he earned two top-five finishes including a race win in July 2023. In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he earned a total of three top-10 finishes in four career starts at New Hampshire. His best result of fifth was earned twice in September 2014 and September 2015.

XFINITY SERIES WINNER AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: In July 2023, Nemechek took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after starting second. He led 137 of the 200 laps and won with a .424 margin of victory over runner-up Chandler Smith. Nemechek was running a full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, and New Hampshire marked his fourth of seven wins that season.

T-MACK NEW HAMPSHIRE STATS: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire. His first outing at the track nicknamed the “Magic Mile” came in September 2017 with NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. Mack returned to Loudon with Daniel Suárez in the 2021 season. The duo competed in the next two New Hampshire races through the end of 2023, and earned Mack’s highest finish at the track of ninth in July 2022. In July 2024, Mack returned to New Hampshire with Ty Dillon, who finished 20th. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Mack has one start at New Hampshire with Michael Annett in 2019 where the pair finished 11th.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“I’ve had success at New Hampshire in the past. The weather can be unpredictable this time of year, but we ran really well on the wet track last year. It will be interesting to see how things shake out, but I’m confident heading into this weekend.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“Track position and strategy will be key this weekend at Loudon, and we’ll be keeping eyes on the new tire fall off. If we execute well and John Hunter keeps being aggressive but smart, I’m confident we’ll have a shot there in the end.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 FAMILY DOLLAR TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES NEW HAMPSHIRE STATS: Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 will mark Erik Jones’ 10th NASCAR Cup Series career start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In his nine prior starts, he’s earned one top-five and two top-10s at the track nicknamed “The Magic Mile.” He scored his best finish of third in July 2019 after starting third and leading four laps. He has three additional starts at New Hampshire – one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and two in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In his lone Xfinity Series start, Jones started and finished second in July 2016. Meanwhile, he earned back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the Truck Series at New Hampshire in September 2014 and September 2015.

RUNNER-UP AT THE MAGIC MILE: During his one and only NASCAR Xfinity Series start at New Hampshire in 2016, Jones started an impressive third behind his teammate Kyle Busch. While Busch dominated a majority of the race, Jones took over the lead for three laps on Lap 93 before being forced to pit for green flag stops. He cycled through to second after his stop. Jones finished 1.499 seconds behind Busch who ultimately won the race. Prior to Loudon, Jones won the April 2016 race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, and he would go on to win just two weeks later on July 30, 2016, at Iowa Speedway.

BESHORE AT LOUDON: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Ben Beshore’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series race on top of the box at New Hampshire. He made two starts in July 2021 and June 2022 with Kyle Busch, before earning his best result of eighth with John Hunter Nemechek and LEGACY MC in June 2024. Beshore has a pair of additional starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Harrison Burton in July 2019 and Nemechek in July 2023. After starting second with Nemechek, the duo led 137 laps en route to victory lane. It was their fourth win of the 2026 season and their second in a row after winning the weekend prior at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

ERIK JONES QUOTE:

“New Hampshire is kind of a tough track. It’s changed a lot over the years since we put the PJ-1 down. Doing that moved the line around a lot. Then last year, the line got really unique with it being way up the racetrack. We learned at the tire test that it may be similar to that this race. It changes a lot every time we go there. We’ve had some rain races there – it’s always a possibility this time of year in the Northeast. It’ll be interesting to see what this race brings us and how it’s all going to play out, but it’s usually ends up being somewhat of a wild card race.”

BEN BESHORE QUOTE:

“New Hampshire will be another track that has a softer tire. We’re going to be running the same tire that we had at Richmond which was a softer tire with high fall off. I think the guys at the test here were moving the groove out wide. It’ll be interesting to see what happens there. New Hampshire is obviously a little big of a different animal from Richmond as it’s got bumps and multiple grooves that you can run. It should put on more of an exciting show than what we’ve had there in the past with a lot of people passing and possibly people getting punished for using their tires up too early in a run.”

Nemechek will be at the NASCAR Classics trackside merchandise rig to sign for fans at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 21.

