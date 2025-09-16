Front Row Motorsports: New Hampshire Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

New Hampshire Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

EJP 175

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Event: Race 21 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 175

Time/TV/Radio: 12:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

After a dominating win at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team head to Loudon, New Hampshire for 175-laps at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. For Riggs, this will be his first national series race at the one-mile oval. “Since this is my first time at New Hampshire, it’s important that the team and I maximize our practice time on Friday,” said Riggs. “The one advantage I feel like I have, though, is that New Hampshire is very similar to the Milwaukee Mile where I got my first win.”

Saturday’s event will mark Riggs’ 50th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start. Since his first start in the series in 2022, Riggs has earned two poles, five wins, 17 top-five finishes, 24 top-10 finishes, has led 612 laps, and was awarded Sunoco Rookie of the Year for the series in 2024. “It’s surreal to think I’ll be making my 50th Truck Series start this weekend,” said Riggs. “It feels like just yesterday I was running part-time, trying to get my name out there and making calls in search of a full-time ride. I’m incredibly grateful to Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze, and all of our partners for believing in me and giving me the chance to live out my dream.”

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) will serve as the primary partner of Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe, including a recent groundbreaking live television deal with VICE TV in North America. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

“The team and I have a lot of momentum after the Bristol win,” said Riggs. “It’s a nice knowing that regardless of what happens this weekend, we’re still locked into the Round of 8 but we’re going into this weekend with the same amount of effort. I want to win every race equally, but I have to think big picture – trying to be smart, don’t take any big risks and just keep a level head. I feel like we have a good chance to win this championship if we make it to Phoenix and we’ll do that by being smart, keeping that points buffer up and just being a calculated driver and team, and make sure our team dots all the i’s and crosses all the t’s.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Following the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race last Thursday at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team face a must-win situation at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in order to advance to the Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8. Smith brings prior experience at the one-mile oval in the Xfinity Series, where he made two starts—finishing second in 2023 and 15th in 2024.

Long John Silver’s will return to the No. 38 truck this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 175-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford F-150. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.

“The Round of 10 didn’t start out the way we wanted it to, but the team and I are confident heading into New Hampshire,” said Smith. “We know what’s at stake, so I know we’ll show up to one of my favorite tracks with a chip on our shoulder and a fast Ford F-150.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.